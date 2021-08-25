'PAW Patrol' great animated fun for kids

As a parent of a four year old child, I recently watched Paw Patrol: The Movie and I have to say, as far as kids movies go, it wasn’t as annoying as I thought it would be. My kid watches a lot of Paw Patrol, so I was excited and a little apprehensive to show them the new movie because movies like this don’t always carry over what kids like about the tv show. This one actually did well at keeping the heart of the original show, as bizarre as the premise is for Paw Patrol, as to keep kid fans of the show engaged. The only two things that were weird were the music choices in parts where they clearly just grabbed some songs from the top 40, but didn’t pick songs that the kid age demographic could choose to listen to. The other strange thing was how fuzzy some of the pups looked, and I know that’s because it had a way bigger budget, it just looked a little strange on some of the pups like Rocky who don’t look that fuzzy on the show. The thing I appreciated about the movie as a parent was they were able to raise the stakes beyond what the show usually does, but did it in a way that wasn’t too scary for the little kid fans of the show. Sometimes I feel like they make kids movies based on kids shows and feel like they have to really increase the drama of the storyline to justify them being on the big screen (I’m looking at you Scoob!), this one had a dramatic scene, but the drama gets resolved quickly so that a preschool age kid doesn’t get too worried about the characters.