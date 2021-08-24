Arizona Cardinals Predictions for 2021
The 2020 season for the Arizona Cardinals was a tale of two halves. Prior to their bye week in Week 8 the Cardinals were 5-2. After the bye week the Cardinals finished 3-6, including losses in the final two weeks to division opponents. To no fault of their own the Cardinals are in the toughest division the NFL. The Cardinals went 2-4 against the division last season. Is Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat? I do not think I ever remember a college head coach getting fired and then getting hired in the professional ranks.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
