ISP investigates double-fatality collision on U.S. 12
SYRINGA — Idaho State Police is continuing its investigation into last week’s double-fatality collision east of Kooskia. In that incident, Nicholas J. Burkenbine, 33, of Grangeville, was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and subsequently transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he died Thursday, Aug. 19. Peter J. Talbot, 60, of St. Augustine, Fla., died at the scene.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
