The Top 10 Shortest WWE Championship Reigns

Reaching the top of the WWE is the dream for every wrestler that steps in the ring. Being able to hold the WWE Championship above your head and be crowned as the Superstar that will carry the company. But, not all WWE Championship reigns have been quite successful, with some ending in a matter of days. For this list, I will be excluding any championship win that was immediately vacated, or lost during the same event such as a Money In The Bank cash-in, and I will be using the title reign as recognized by WWE due to some shows airing on tape delay.