Elk City News: Kiddie Parade results are in
ELK CITY —- There were 10 entries for a total of 26 children who took part in the Kiddie Parade during Elk City Days. First place was won by Brycelyne Whiteman for a ‘Girl Power Logger’; second place was Oakley and Zander Tow, as Pebbles and Bam Bam; and third place for Justin Elvridge as a jeep driver. All the children received coupons for soda, a popsicle and ice cream, compliments of the Elk City General Store and the Elk Creek Station & Café.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
