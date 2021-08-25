Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, ID

Elk City News: Kiddie Parade results are in

idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELK CITY —- There were 10 entries for a total of 26 children who took part in the Kiddie Parade during Elk City Days. First place was won by Brycelyne Whiteman for a ‘Girl Power Logger’; second place was Oakley and Zander Tow, as Pebbles and Bam Bam; and third place for Justin Elvridge as a jeep driver. All the children received coupons for soda, a popsicle and ice cream, compliments of the Elk City General Store and the Elk Creek Station & Café.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk City, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Society
City
Elk City, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Oakley, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Creek#Elk City News#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy