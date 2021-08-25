BMW Championship DFS Picks & Best Bets w/ Brian Kirschner | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 84)

We are getting even closer to that epic Thursday Night Kickoff event! You are running out of time to draft very quickly folks. Whether it is a work league, the family league, your fraternity league, or some other group of acquaintances, SGPN wants you to win. We want you to win so big that everyone thinks you cheated. Nothing beats sitting at the Thanksgiving table watching Trey Quinn haul in a touchdown to help you DEMOLISH your cousin as he passes the mashed potatoes. So if you want that opportunity, here is the SGPN Fantasy Cheat Sheet Update for August 24, complete with printable PDFs, Excel files, and Tiers. A great printable fantasy cheat sheet can really help carry you to victory in your draft.