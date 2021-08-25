BMW Championship DFS Picks & Best Bets w/ Brian Kirschner | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 84)
In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer welcome golf gambling expert Brian Kirschner (@BrianKirschner_) to the show! Before diving into the BMW Championship, Brian gives his golf gambling background as well as the things he’s looking for this week. Steve then goes over a weather report and projected ownership in DFS.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Comments / 0