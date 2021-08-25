Cancel
Colleges

Pay for your kid’s college? 3 times to think twice

By CECILIA CLARK of NerdWallet
Courier News
 4 days ago

The debate over student loan debt often neglects a significant group: parents. About 1 in every 3 dollars the federal government lent for undergraduate education last year were in a parent’s name. In total, federal parent loan debt is over $103 billion across more than 3.6 million borrowers, according to the office of Federal Student Aid.

EducationSlate

I Want to Pay for My Kids’ College, but I Also Want to Retire

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I am in my mid-40s. As a bit of a later starter, I have three young children, the eldest of whom should enter college when I am 61, and the youngest who would presumably finish when I am 68. What I am trying to decide is how to balance the competing interests of my and my wife’s retirement versus paying for college for my children. As the primary earner in my family, my retirement date will have a major impact on how much we can contribute to our children’s education: something along the lines of in-state tuition if I were to retire at 61, and full rides at most private schools if I wait until the youngest is finished. I am struggling to come up with an ethical framework that helps me judge when enough is enough, and that I can move on and enjoy a few years of good health before the inevitable decline that will set in during my seventies.
Collegescoloradosun.com

Opinion: A college degree is two things: something you earn, and something you own

Is Colorado higher education a product or a service?. Answer: Yes. Higher Ed in Colorado needs to be both, for the state to get the most out of its investment. Any successful business, organization or institution carves out its place in the market partly by clearly identifying and embracing its source of competitive advantage and breadth of competitive scope. Business models and strategic actions that yield success may be unique depending on whether one offers a service or a product. Services do not exchange physical goods and are likely intangible. Products involve exchange of goods that are tangible or intangible.
Collegesfox5atlanta.com

Millions of Americans have college debt but no degree: How to pay off your student loans

Student loans are supposed to be an investment in your future earning potential, since a college diploma can grant you access to higher-paying jobs and better employment opportunities. But about 1 in 3 college students doesn't graduate within six years of enrolling, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
Musicdeseret.com

Have a kid headed to college? Here’s the tech they’ll need

Certain weekends in the month of August can see a flurry of boxing, unboxing and getting settled into student apartments for many college kids. Since I have twins that age, I have done my fair share helping them get settled in tiny spaces. Parents just need to figure out what students really need and what may not be a necessity, but can help small dorm rooms be more comfortable and convenient.
Collegesmarketplace.org

Letting students work and learn during a unique college gap year

For decades, thousands of students have postponed the start of a college education to experience a “gap year,” typically a period of travel, volunteering or working to save money for tuition. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to re-evaluate their college plans. About 120,000 more high school graduates opted to...
Collegeskslnewsradio.com

Forgiveness of some loans barely touches how much student debt we owe

The US Department of Education canceled around $8.7 billion in student debt this year. But that is just a drop in the bucket. The Cache Valley Daily reports overall college loan debt reached more than $1.5 trillion in 2020. That’s from the US Census Bureau. Graduates in Utah hold the...
AdvocacyMic

Donors that pay off student loans, freeing you from Sallie Mae's death grip

For many of us, student loan debt can feel like a bit of a roller coaster. Yay! Graduation. Yikes! Drowning in student loan debt. Yay! There’s growing political support for student loan cancellation. Yikes! Not for all borrowers and all amounts. Trying to figure out how to repay your student loans in this atmosphere can be emotionally exhausting, regardless of how universal the concept of borrowing for education is. A Federal Reserve report from 2021 shows 30% of all adults took out loans to pay for school.
EducationKTEN.com

Student Loan Discharge: Options to Cancel Your Federal Student Loans

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details. * * *. Learning how to discharge student...
CollegesPosted by
The Independent

Florida university forgives millions in student debt: ‘Go out and make a difference’

A university in Florida has become the latest to forgive student debt for the academic year 2020 to 2021.Florida A&M University, a historically Black college in Tallahassee, used the the graduation ceremony to share the news that they were covering everyone’s yearly fees, totalling an estimated cost of $16 million."This is an indication of our commitment to student success and our hope that your time on the ‘Hill’ has been transformative as you take on the challenges of the day, go out and make a difference," Larry Robinson, the president of the university said in a statement. The money...

