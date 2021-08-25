The Mercury's Sound Off for Wednesday, August 25
— After listening to President Biden's press conference, one reporter said that there were so many inaccuracies that she couldn't fact check it in real-time. One particularly grievous statement was that Al Qaeda was wiped out in Afghanistan. Another was that none of our Allies had criticized Biden's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan. Ridiculously he also claimed that all Americans were having no problem getting to the Kabul Airport.www.pottsmerc.com
Comments / 0