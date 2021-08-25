Cancel
The Mercury's Sound Off for Wednesday, August 25

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— After listening to President Biden's press conference, one reporter said that there were so many inaccuracies that she couldn't fact check it in real-time. One particularly grievous statement was that Al Qaeda was wiped out in Afghanistan. Another was that none of our Allies had criticized Biden's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan. Ridiculously he also claimed that all Americans were having no problem getting to the Kabul Airport.

PoliticsKokomo Tribune

Sound off: Clueless Joe needs to go

President Biden is a bungling disgrace as our commander-in-chief and should be removed from office. Biden has left thousands of Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. These American citizens’ lives and their freedom are in the hands of American’s brutal enemy, the Taliban. Clueless Joe pulled out the military before removing all U.S. civilians, foreign allies and Afghan citizens who supported America’s efforts. Thousands of people’s lives are in jeopardy because of Biden’s disastrous lack of planning and chaotic withdrawal.
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

ANN COULTER: Joe vs. The swamp

President Biden ended the war in Afghanistan earlier this week, fulfilling the broken promises of the last three presidents, whereupon both the liberal and conservative media rose up as one to shout: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!. This is a blow to our national security! Al Qaeda is rising! A disaster! A catastrophe! Biden...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Joe Biden's top 10 blunders

As I've watched the events of the past few weeks – and thought about the nature of Joe Biden’s young presidency – I began to ask myself: How much more of this can we take?. In just seven months, President Biden has overseen a remarkable number of complete blunders. To...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Joe Biden’s Top 10 Blunders

As I’ve watched the events of the past few weeks – and thought about the nature of Joe Biden’s young presidency – I began to ask myself: How much more of this can we take?. In just seven months, President Biden has overseen a remarkable number of complete blunders. To...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's Afghanistan 'catastrophe'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is a "Fox News Alert" another blow to Joe Biden moments ago by a 6/3 vote at the Supreme Court. They struck down the administration's latest eviction ban that eviction moratorium we have more on that later with Mark Meadows.
Madison, WIWBAY Green Bay

Upfront: Congressmen sound off on situation in Afghanistan

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - President Joe Biden addressed the nation Sunday afternoon as the Pentagon ordered several U.S. airlines to help move people evacuating from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan. The address comes one week after the country’s capitol, as well as the entire country, fell to the Taliban in...
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

When Kamala Harris laughs the entire country should be worried

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Unless you’re living beneath a rock, you’ve seen Vice President Kamala Harris laugh and scoff at one serious question after another without providing a substantive response. Her cackling should make the country nervous. Whether the questions are focused on border security,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.

