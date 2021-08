The Tennessee Department of Transportation has selected Nashville-based Gresham Smith to design the future Broadway bridge downtown, with a summer 2024 completion eyed. The Broadway viaduct project will replace a bridge that serves as one of the primary gateways into and out of downtown's core, funneling some 26,000 vehicles over five CSX railroad lines, 11th Avenue South and two greenways. It is positioned between the Nashville Yards development on the north and Union Station Hotel on the south. TDOT Structure Division Director Ted Kniazeqycs has referred to it as one of the busiest streets in Nashville.