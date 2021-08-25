Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Yes, Atticus Finch, you can choose your family. Here's how I know

By Kelly Kazek
southernthing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer voice was low but sweet. It seemed too hoarse for the tiny body it came from, as if it had flowed over gravel and sandpaper, smoothed out with maybe just a touch of honey. She had graying hair and round glasses and, if I remember correctly, she was wearing orthopedic tennis shoes that first day. Her wrinkles looked soft as an oft used carbon paper, wadded and smoothed countless times, and her eyes had a spark that told me this woman, who was maybe 5 feet and 90 pounds, had a firecracker under her bonnet.

www.southernthing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delta Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Shoes#Designing Women#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
RelationshipsThe Tab

QUIZ: Answer these questions and we’ll tell you how likely you are to give someone the ick

We all know what it’s like when we get the ick. It’s hell on earth. We find ourselves getting intensely irritated by the slightest thing our significant other does. But what about giving the ick?? Why don’t people talk about that? I’ll tell you why: it’s because no one wants to admit they have been friend zoned. Giving the ick is 1000 per cent worse than receiving it, it’s essentially a death sentence if death was a dry spell and another longed out talking stage. Anyway, take this quiz below and find out how likely you are to give someone the ick:
Recipessouthernthing.com

Here’s a tip to make your jack-o-lanterns last longer

Have you ever been disappointed that your jack-o-lanterns don't last the entire Halloween season? According to the food blog Incredible Recipes, there's hack for that. The South is full of beautiful cities and towns that are absolutely worth a visit -- even if a lot of folks don't know it.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What do you buy for the family that gives your gifts away?

Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a 5-year-old son and are expecting again; this time twins. My nephew is the first grandchild on both sides and spoiled beyond rotten. He recently told me, “We gave the toys you gave me for Christmas to Bobby and his brother.” Bobby and his brother are some kids in his aftercare whom I don’t even know! Being 5, he doesn’t know that he probably shouldn’t be telling me this — but now I see that he is given so much that my brother and sister-in-law stockpile select gifts as their own personal toy store for other children’s birthdays, etc. With two more babies coming, I only see this situation getting worse.
LifestyleKansas City Star

Can you buy your daily cup of coffee without the dollop of guilt? Yes, and here’s how

When it comes to building your financial foundation, you can have your cake and eat it, too. Throughout my young adulthood, undergraduate days and early professional career I have been overwhelmed with the number of times that I have heard individuals preach, “If you didn’t buy that cup of coffee every morning you’d have ‘X’ amount of more dollars at retirement” or, If you didn’t eat out three times a week you’d save ‘X’ amount a month that could be reallocated toward paying down debt.”
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Broke My Oath to My Stepkids and Got Rid of Them Because I Didn't Want to Parent Them Anymore – Story of the Day

I broke my promise to my stepkids by “abandoning and traumatizing” them because I did not want to parent them anymore. I met Josh when I was 25. He was 31, had three kids, and had newly been widowed. In the beginning, we weren’t in a serious relationship. It was just a fling. However, we soon fell head over heels for each other and decided to spend the rest of our lives together.
Family Relationshipsphilosophynews.com

Do you think genetically stupid people should not have kids since the kids will

Children Ethics Read another response about Children, EthicsShare Do you think genetically stupid people should not have kids since the kids will also be like that and having a child would just be adding misery to it's life since it would never be able to be successful or achieve anything. S/he would spend all their life being inferior to other and it would just be a lifetime of pain.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
WHYY

Losing a grandmother brings questions about grief, and why we feel what we feel

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Follow The Pulse on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. My grandmother, Mindy Smollen, lived a long, full life, and although her death itself was sudden, it was not entirely shocking. But having anyone you love pass away is hard. I thought about her often at night, or during the school day, and I often thought back on conversations we had had.
TV & VideosThe Tab

Get ready to find your type on paper because here’s how you can apply for Love Island 2022

Love Island 2021 ended on Monday and our evenings haven’t been the same since. To put it simply: we are distraught over the idea Love Island has come to a close. But luckily ITV has released the news that Love Island 2022 applications are open. So grab your water bottles and get ready to score yourself an absolute rocket because ITV has already started casting. Here’s how you can apply for Love Island 2022:
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Whether You Divorce or Not, Here’s How To Be Ok

“My marriage is falling apart,” Robert says. He pauses and sighs. “I fear divorce. I’m at a loss with what to do.”. As a super-successful options trader, Robert is unaccustomed to not having the answers. “We’ve been married for years and somewhere, I don’t know exactly when, she shut down...
Skin CarePosted by
Teen Vogue

Yes, Retinoids Can Treat Your Body Acne. Here's How They Work.

When it comes to acne, there are multiple ways to treat and prevent new and existing breakouts. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, among all skin conditions, acne is, by far, the most common one in the United States, affecting around 50 million people across the country. Though it’s typically teens and young adults that deal with acne, adult acne is also a thing and the numbers keep increasing.
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
KidsYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Is It Weird That My Daughter Wants Me to Evict Her?

My young adult daughter who is living at home recently showed me instructions on how to legally evict an adult child who refuses to leave. This seemed bizarre, especially since she is the only adult child living here. I asked whether she had actually intended for me to see this,...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."

Comments / 0

Community Policy