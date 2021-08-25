Yes, Atticus Finch, you can choose your family. Here's how I know
Her voice was low but sweet. It seemed too hoarse for the tiny body it came from, as if it had flowed over gravel and sandpaper, smoothed out with maybe just a touch of honey. She had graying hair and round glasses and, if I remember correctly, she was wearing orthopedic tennis shoes that first day. Her wrinkles looked soft as an oft used carbon paper, wadded and smoothed countless times, and her eyes had a spark that told me this woman, who was maybe 5 feet and 90 pounds, had a firecracker under her bonnet.www.southernthing.com
Comments / 0