Exclusive: Amazon is helping Formula 1 preserve its history with colossal video archive

By Joel Khalili
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon Web Services and Formula 1 are working together to migrate decades of race footage to a centralized database in the cloud, the pair have revealed. The archive migration project is an extension of an existing partnership between the two organizations, the main objective of which is to create superior experiences for fans on race days by utilizing the latest cloud analytics technologies.

