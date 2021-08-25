Exclusive: Amazon is helping Formula 1 preserve its history with colossal video archive

Mesh networking is a great solution for spreading Wi-Fi throughout your home, especially if you live in a place that's just too large for a single router to cover. Sick of those dead zones in the corner of the couch or in that one room upstairs? Grab the Google Wifi 3-pack mesh network system because it's on sale for $149.99 at Amazon right now. This marks the lowest price we've seen on the 2020 version of Google's system, beating out a deal we shared a couple months ago when it dropped to around $170. The 3-pack normally sells for $200 and rarely drops from that price, too, so today's deal is not only a really good price but destined to disappear.