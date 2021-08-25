Most UK businesses still not ready for Making Tax Digital

Whether digital goods are subject to sales tax sometimes depends on who you ask. Regardless, states need to sort out sales tax policies on digital products sooner than later. The following case, which focuses around decisions being made in Mississippi and their Department of Revenue in particular, illustrates why states need to clarify tax policies related to digital products. Most states tax at least some digital products, but as the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) notes, “they have taken very different approaches.” To underscore this point, it quotes “an important article on the subject”: “How do the states define, tax, and exempt from taxation digital goods and services? Each and every way. The end.”