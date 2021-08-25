Most UK businesses still not ready for Making Tax Digital

Data literacy is one of the most in-demand skills for UK employers. A lack of data literacy in the workforce - the ability to read, work with, analyze and communicate with data - is a growing concern that will continue to impact UK business, if not addressed. For many employees working across a wide range of industries, such as retail, manufacturing and financial services, the ability to interpret data is now a common and essential task. Once only required for employees within data analytics and business intelligence teams, employees across an organization, whether from the finance, HR or marketing departments, are now having to develop a wider understanding of data, using shared numbers and dashboards to make collective, informed decisions.
