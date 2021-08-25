Cancel
Germany Ifo business climate dropped to 99.4 in Aug, supply bottlenecks and rising inflections

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany Ifo Business Climate dropped from 100.8 to 99.4 in August, below expectation of 100.4. Current Assessment index rose from 100.4 to 101.4, above expectation of 100.8. However, Expectations index dropped from 101.2 to 97.5, below expectation of 100.0. Looking at some more details, manufacturing dropped from 27.4 to 24.1....

