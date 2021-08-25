Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

'Horrifying' Video Shows Wild Tortoise Attacking and Eating Baby Bird Despite Being Thought of as Vegetarian

By Renz Soliman
hngn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo footage shows the rare and "horrifying" moment that a Seychelles giant tortoise, thought to be vegetarian, deliberately attacking and eating a baby bird. Researchers captured footage of the giant tortoise attacking and eating a tern chick in the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species. In a statement on Monday, Justin Gerlach, the director of studies at Peterhouse, Cambridge, and affiliated researcher at the University of Cambridge's Museum of Zoology, said it was completely unexpected behavior.

www.hngn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortoise#Fossils#Birds#Bird Conservation#Peterhouse#Museum Of Zoology#Cnn#Fox News#Free Protein Source#Hill#Current Biology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Amazing photograph shows sea eagle catching fully inflated puffer fish then flying off

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...
AnimalsNew York Post

Woman was eaten alive by a pack of bears after storming out of a wedding

A Russian woman stormed off from a wedding only to be eaten alive by a pack of bears, officials fear. Yana Balobanova, 24, made emergency calls stating she was lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk, but rescue dogs on her trail found her scent overtaken by the smell of multiple brown bears and footprints from the animals, according to The Sun.
WildlifeMerced Sun-Star

Watch your step: Strange creature spotted burrowing on Texas beach, photos show

While we like to imagine the eeriest sea creatures stay confined to the darkest depths of the ocean, some are much closer than you think — maybe right underfoot. Photos shared by Texas wildlife officials Wednesday show just such an animal in Galveston; an eel as comfortable flitting through water as it is sifting through sand on the beach, hunting at the margin of our domain.
AnimalsInverse

This animal can kill 10 grown men, but its body adapted to save itself

You don’t want to mess with the golden poison frog, aka the poison dart frog. Its cute appearance belies deadly physiology. Just one of these tiny critters (scientific name: Phyllobates terribilis) contains enough toxins to kill 10 men, making them one of the most lethal animals on the planet relative to their size, which is not much bigger than a paperclip.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Rare wild albino chimpanzee killed by other chimps

Chimpanzee researchers in Uganda have recorded the first known case of albinism in a wild population of the species, however, the young male was violently killed by other members of the group at just a few weeks old. Despite the sad outcome, the researchers said the chimp, which had bright...
AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Tiny abandoned Chihuahua sobs waiting for someone to save him

A tiny chihuahua was abandoned on the streets. He was spotted by children in the area. His nails were so very long and he couldn’t see well anymore. He was a senior. Rescuers carefully and lovingly started the process of trying to rescue him. He was very scared and since he couldn’t see, he was scared of everything.
AnimalsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Bear Rains Massive POOPS On Hunters Below

The bear was being hunted. He was treed, way up there. If he's going out he might was well let those hunters know what he really thinks of them. He managed to hit one hunter right in the head with a big turd. On the last day of bear season....
AnimalsThe Independent

Bad Moon Rising: ‘Werewolf’ dog has human-like eyes

Hilarious footage introduces us to Ted the dog who has been described as a cross between a pig and a werewolf with its human-like eyes. The adorable hound has been called the ‘gentlest, sweetest little man’ by its owner Devon and she admitted ‘he doesn’t really look like any other dog’.
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Humpback Whale Almost Swallows 2 Kayakers

"I still have an adrenaline rush!" one of the kayakers said. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching from their kayak off the coast of Avila Beach in California. They thought they were a safe distance of 30 feet away from where the whales were breaching. A video circulating on the internet shows a terrifying moment for the pair (don't worry—both escaped uninjured):
AnimalsFox News

Fisherman catches 'ultra-rare' crab that looks like a pastry

A fisherman caught a rare crab off the coast of England that has a unique look to it. From some angles, the animal’s shell coating makes it look less like a sea creature and more like a pastry dish. Ian Jepson caught a rare type of crab that locals have...
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Fish with giant human-looking teeth caught

That’s a hell of a smile. When people think of fish, with very few exceptions, they rarely think of big teeth. A fisherman in North Carolina, however, shocked beachgoers when he reeled in a fish with a huge smile. Nathan Martin caught the toothy animal while fishing in Nags Head...

Comments / 0

Community Policy