EDITORIAL: Keeping mask matters local in Colorado

Coloradans are sharply divided over a lot of issues, so it’s no surprise they’re evenly split on the hot topic of the moment — whether to mask up their kids for school. As reported Thursday in The Gazette, a new survey conducted by Louisville-based political polling firm Magellan Strategies found 50% of Colorado parents oppose mask mandates for public-school students in grades K-12. Yet, 48% of the parents polled support requiring masks. As surveys go, that amounts to a tie.