The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League draw is in, and finalists Chelsea and Manchester City face tough roads in their hopes to get back to the title game. Reigning champion Chelsea is in a group with Juventus, which eliminated the Blues in the group stage when they last tried to defend a title in 2013. Meanwhile, defending Premier League champion Manchester City was drawn into a group that includes tournament favorite Paris Saint-Germain, now featuring Lionel Messi. Bayern Munich, the 2020 champion, also is expected to be in the mix for the title along with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool.