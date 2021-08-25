Cancel
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to abduction of 4-day old baby in Jefferson County

By Erica Thomas
The Trussville Tribune
UPDATE 2/2: A Bessemer woman was arrested in connection to the abduction of the four-day-old baby, Kamarian Taylor.

Lakesha Brown, 37, of Bessemer, is charged with kidnapping first-degree.

WBRC reported that investigators believe Brown plotted the abduction for days.

UPDATE 1/2: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the baby abducted Tuesday was found safe.

“From tips, social media shares to prayers and positive words, we want to thank you all for helping to create a wonderful ending to a stressful situation,” said Deputy Chief David Agee.

The investigation into the baby’s abduction is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.  Details of the criminal investigation will be released at a later time.

From The Tribune staff reports

FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a four-day-old baby after the mother reported him missing Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyfl0_0bcHkKtr00 According to the mother of the infant, she put him in his playpen to sleep while she also took a nap. When she woke up, the baby was gone.

The family lives in the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street, in Fairfield.

The baby was wearing the same clothes on as he had in the photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives are working to gather more information and we will release it as it is available,” Sgt. Joni Money said, in a statement.

If you have any information regarding the baby, you are asked to call 911 or dial 205-325-1450.

