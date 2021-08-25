Fun & Simple 2022 Calendar Template for Adobe InDesign

WordPress.com offers an easy way to get a WordPress website, and the performance is excellent, but it has a steeper learning curve than other website builders. WordPress is the world’s most popular content management system (CMS), powering around 42% of all websites online today. One of the simplest ways to start a WordPress website of your own is to get WordPress hosting at WordPress.com, and it rivals the best website builders while also able to be hosted by the best web hosting services.