Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Fun & Simple 2022 Calendar Template for Adobe InDesign

weandthecolor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautifully designed and fully editable calendar template for 2022 is available for download on Adobe Stock. Adobe Stock contributor @McLittle Stock created this fun and simple 2022 calendar template. Designed in the US Letter size, this calendar template is quite easy to customize. All sample texts are for display only and the photos shown in the preview are not included in the downloaded file. You can add your own text, design elements, or images with just a few simple clicks.

weandthecolor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Indesign#Adobe Creative Cloud#Template#Adobe Indesign#Adobe Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Computersknowtechie.com

The ultimate guide to understanding Streamlabs widgets

If you are a new streamer or perhaps have been streaming for some time, you may have heard of Streamlabs widgets. However, you may not have a full understanding of their purpose and how best to use them. This article is for those of you who would like to utilize...
Healthfox5sandiego.com

Convenient ways to keep a digital copy of your vaccination card

Right now, there is no one official way to keep a copy of your vaccination card on your smartphone, but there are several methods to keep it easily accessible in digital form. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks. Snapping a photo is the easiest,...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Learn The Fundamentals Of Programming Go.

Getting started with a fresh and new programming language in 2021. Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. In this article, I’ll make sure you get the fundamentals of the Go Programming Language. Getting Started. First, we need to install...
DesignFast Company

Meet the design platform that lets even non-designers flex their creative muscles

Damian Slattery’s job is very different these days. Slattery, Fast Company‘s vice president of marketing, says clients are more demanding, expecting snappy, gorgeously designed proposals—and they want them right now. “The pace is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he says. “Clients expect our work to be thoughtful, creative, and beautiful. And fast.”
ComputersWPBeginner

How to Create a Short Link in WordPress (The Easy Way)

Do you want to create short links to your WordPress blog posts or pages?. Short links are useful for sharing in your emails, Facebook messages, and even text messages. In this article, we will show you how to generate short links using a plugin, and how to add the ‘Get Shortlink’ button back to the classic WordPress editor.
Retailreadwrite.com

How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Web Design for Retailers

If you wish to build a retail website that actually converts, you’ve got to move beyond the aesthetics and imagery. According to data, it takes only 50 seconds for a user to form an opinion about your website. Naturally, creating a lasting first impression should be every eCommerce website’s priority.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Adobe to Acquire Frame.io for $1.275B

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform with over a million users at media and entertainment companies, agencies, and global brands,. Adobe values the deal at about $1.275B and expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of Adobe’s...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

WordPress review

WordPress.com offers an easy way to get a WordPress website, and the performance is excellent, but it has a steeper learning curve than other website builders. WordPress is the world’s most popular content management system (CMS), powering around 42% of all websites online today. One of the simplest ways to start a WordPress website of your own is to get WordPress hosting at WordPress.com, and it rivals the best website builders while also able to be hosted by the best web hosting services.
Real EstateInman.com

MoxiPresent launches new tools and better brand control

The browser-based solution from MoxiWorks has embraced the power of the listing presentation by enabling individual agents to promote open houses, design and scroll through neighborhood tours, and quickly create listing print collateral. Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email...
ComputersTechRepublic

Linux 101: How to create a compressed archive of a folder from the CLI with zip

Find out how easy it is to create compressed archives from the Linux command line, using zip. Jack Wallen shows you how. Recently, I showed you how to create compressed archives from the Linux command-line using the tar command. This time I want to demonstrate the same task, but using a tool you're probably already familiar with. The tool in question is zip, and it creates compressed zip files from whatever you throw at it.
Softwareshutterbug.com

Make Your Own Photoshop Workspace for Fast & Easy Editing (VIDEO)

Photographers tend to think they’re the only ones who use Photoshop, but the truth is this powerful software is important to art directors, graphic designers, and many other content creators. So depending upon your needs, Adobe’s workspace options may or may not suit your needs. As image-editing expert Anthony Morganti...
EntertainmentPosted by
Creative Bloq

Font design: 17 top tips to create your own typeface

Font design has been written about extensively, but where do you begin if you want to create your own typeface? Designers and illustrators who are new to the discipline will need to understand the practicalities of font design, including the software needed as well as elements to consider. To make...
TechnologyMusicRadar.com

What is modular synthesis? The ultimate beginner's guide

So, what exactly is a modular synth? Well - it’s a synthesizer whose components come as individual modules, allowing the user to define the functions and layouts of the system and then define the signal paths for both audio and modulation, through a process known as patching. The first available...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Android 12 will allow desktop-like multiple Chrome windows

Chrome tabs are organized and displayed differently across the platforms, although they all work very similarly on all of them. On Android 12, Google Chrome might bring a desktop-like multi-window experience, allowing you to manage the tabs more efficiently and easier. Code tagged with “multi-instance” has been submitted to the...
InternetCNET

Google is expanding Smart Reply from Gmail to Docs

Google is bringing the same AI-driven Smart Reply that will pop up when you're replying to messages in Gmail to Google Docs. Google said the feature would reduce the time it takes to respond to comments in Docs, by providing AI-generated responses to choose from. The company said Tuesday in...
videomaker.com

Modern logo design: Tips to make your logo stand out

Whether you’re a freelancer or a business, designing a modern logo helps communicate your brand and services to potential clients. Typically, logos are one of the first impressions people get of your brand, so it’s essential to have one that communicates the message you want it to. However, it’s not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy