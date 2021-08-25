You may want to get a start on your Christmas shopping…
(Ames, IA) — It might not be a bad idea to do your Christmas shopping sooner rather than later. Experts say ongoing pandemic-related supply and transportation issues worldwide are making it hard for global manufacturers to get their products to store shelves. Many think it could be next year before shipping and transportation issues are sorted out. Due to the fast-spreading Delta variant, supply chain issues could potentially worsen if shipping companies or ports are forced to close down.www.kabc.com
