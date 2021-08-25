Cancel
Letter: Franklin would strongly advocate for the vaccines

Buffalo News
 4 days ago

A recent letter writer implored readers to respect the choice of those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine. That writer cloaked the decision to refuse the vaccine as a matter of individual freedom and he quoted Benjamin Franklin who allegedly once said “Anyone who chooses to cede liberty in exchange for security will end up with neither.” It is so ironic that the writer quoted Franklin to defend his anti-vaccination stance because no one would more forcefully disagree with the position of that letter writer than Benjamin Franklin.

