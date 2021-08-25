Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Wednesday

By ferris1248 Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 4 days ago

August 25 in Northwest General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. A bad afternoon. My Chemist had been out on quarantine for 2 weeks. Supposed to come back this week. Tested positive. We lost touch with him several days ago and did a welfare check. They found him dead. "That which...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Twittershare#Facebook Posts#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Animalsfloridasportsman.com

Rabbit Tobacco

How many of you smoked rabbit tobacco or drank it in a tea when you were younger?. We had an old (she was at least 85) woman that worked on our egg farm when I was 8 or 10 yrs old or so. She rolled and smoked rabbit tobacco regularly....
Sportsfloridasportsman.com

Speed Week 2021 ... Bonneville

The Sportfishing Capital Of The WorldPosts: 12,540 AG. "Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." Fred Rogers. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. The Sportfishing Capital Of The WorldPosts:...
Carsfloridasportsman.com

Flat tire today

I was driving home today and got a flat. I have roadside service with my insurance, but they said it could be an hour so I decided to change it myself rather than wait. Got the spare unhooked, lug nuts loose, and jacked up the truck. Got the old tire...
Religionfloridasportsman.com

Sunday

"That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary."
Florida StateWCJB

Wildlife Wednesday: Florida millipedes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida has over 50 species of millipedes. The Florida Museum says these creatures are helpful to the environment in this week’s Wildlife Wednesday. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Ice Creamfloridasportsman.com

What do you consider as a good nights sleep?

As I have gotten older if I sleep six solid hours I consider that pretty good. I wish I could sleep more and sometimes I do but not as often as I would like. Typical night is asleep around 9:30, solid till 1 or 2. Get up to whiz, ruminate till around 3, REM sleep till 5:30 and then I'm up.
Boats & Watercraftsfloridasportsman.com

Best small boats for bigger guys?

I'm a bigger guy (275lbs currently) and been looking into smaller boats like the Gheenoe for inshore fishing and maybe some nearshore stuff on calmer days. I'm trying to be patient and save for the LT25 because I think as far as a Gheenoe that will suit my needs best. The concern I have is seeing some say Gheenoes flood and get too unstable when loaded down too easy.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

8-21 mango tango

A fantastic weather window opened up and I had to take advantage of it. Been about a month and half since I’ve been able to send it so I definitely have the itch. Woke up early Sunday and left the house around 5. Got to John pass bridge and started sabiking nice size white bait but my bait well pump was making a horrible noise, and I had a feeling it was gonna crap out on me. Got a dozen live baits and gave up on that. I figured they would die on the way out anyway. Turned out to be a lake so I decided to go deep (for me) went out to about 115-120 and started hitting some new spots I’ve never fished. Started out slow. Saw great shows but nothing bitting so we moved to 3 or 4 spots with 5 or 6 mangs in the box. Then like I thought live well pump quit on me. O well. I figured the bite was slow because of the full moon. So finally went to a spot on the pipe I’ve never fished andthe show was huge. We dropped the spot lock and first fish was a 29” gag.
Texas StateNew York Post

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the US. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the US, as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book “The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease.”
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Public HealthRadio Online

Phil Valentine in ''Grave Condition'' Amid COVID-19 Battle

Cumulus Media's WWTN-FM (99.7 SuperTalk)/Nashville veteran talk host Phil Valentine remains in "grave condition" a month after being hospitalized with COVID-19, his family tells WKRN News 2. In a statement Monday, relatives asked his friends and followers to "pray for a miracle." He was hospitalized in very serious condition with COVID-19 and pneumonia after testing positive on July 11. Days later, relatives said Valentine was placed on a ventilator.
Public HealthBBC

Staffordshire Covid sceptic Marcus Birks dies in hospital

A Covid sceptic who was hospitalised with the virus and went on to urge other people to get vaccinated has died. Marcus Birks, 40, from Leek, Staffordshire, died on Friday leaving his family "shattered", his wife said. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital...
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What do you buy for the family that gives your gifts away?

Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a 5-year-old son and are expecting again; this time twins. My nephew is the first grandchild on both sides and spoiled beyond rotten. He recently told me, “We gave the toys you gave me for Christmas to Bobby and his brother.” Bobby and his brother are some kids in his aftercare whom I don’t even know! Being 5, he doesn’t know that he probably shouldn’t be telling me this — but now I see that he is given so much that my brother and sister-in-law stockpile select gifts as their own personal toy store for other children’s birthdays, etc. With two more babies coming, I only see this situation getting worse.
Bicyclesfloridasportsman.com

E - Bikes

E - Bikes are getting a lot of attention. "Let's face it — everything electric is just hot, whether it be cars, now planes, trains,” Don DiCostanzo, CEO and founder of Pedego Electric Bikes, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “Electric bikes are probably the fastest-growing segment of any of these categories because they're affordable for everybody.”
Entertainmentfloridasportsman.com

Charlie Watts: another great musician gone

While I wasn't a huge Stones fan, you have to give credit where credit is due. I liked the Stones alright. Went to see them several times and always had a good time. RIP Charlie. You had a good life. This is when I liked Charlie best. "That which is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy