A fantastic weather window opened up and I had to take advantage of it. Been about a month and half since I’ve been able to send it so I definitely have the itch. Woke up early Sunday and left the house around 5. Got to John pass bridge and started sabiking nice size white bait but my bait well pump was making a horrible noise, and I had a feeling it was gonna crap out on me. Got a dozen live baits and gave up on that. I figured they would die on the way out anyway. Turned out to be a lake so I decided to go deep (for me) went out to about 115-120 and started hitting some new spots I’ve never fished. Started out slow. Saw great shows but nothing bitting so we moved to 3 or 4 spots with 5 or 6 mangs in the box. Then like I thought live well pump quit on me. O well. I figured the bite was slow because of the full moon. So finally went to a spot on the pipe I’ve never fished andthe show was huge. We dropped the spot lock and first fish was a 29” gag.