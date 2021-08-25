Letter: Biden presidency to date has been a complete failure

This is not about whether you are Republican or Democrat. If you are an American, you need to wake up and see what is happening to our country. President Biden has been an abject failure. You need to look no further than what is happening at our border with Mexico and the debacle over how we withdrew from Afghanistan. Biden has spent all his time reversing everything former President Trump implemented in order to spite Trump. Trump was an egomaniac and not someone to admire, but most of his policies were sound. Trump put America first. Biden has put undocumented immigrants and his son first. Biden wants to blame Trump for everything and not give Trump credit for anything. Make no mistake, the expedited roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine was due to Trump’s implementation of Warp Speed, Biden had nothing to do with it.