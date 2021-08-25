S6 Ep. 25 The One with the Proposal Part 2| Friends with Friends podcast

AwesomenessTV said Tuesday that it has ordered a second season of Noah Beck Tries Things, the reality docuseries fronted by TikTok star Noah Beck. The ViacomCBS-owned label said new episodes will premiere in October on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel. Beck also co-developed and executive produces the series, which debuted as AwesomenessTV’s No. 1 show of 2021. Season 1 followed Beck on the heels of his move to Los Angeles to be a full-time content creator, attempting things like rapping, cooking, and dancing with guests including his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio. Season 2 will see him returning to try new activities and professions, with guest appearances including by creators Blake Gray, Bryant Eslava, Curtis Newbill, Markell Washington, Wisdom Kaye, Kelianne Stankus, and Chase Mattson. Beck is also set to make a guest appearance in Side Hustle, marking his first TV acting role ever. Noah Beck Tries Things is produced by AwesomenessTV, part of the Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Unscripted and Digital Franchise Studio.