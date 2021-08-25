Organized teachers dreamed up charter schools - but their vision got hijacked

Donning various colored face masks with their backpacks, students lined up waiting patiently for their turns, to be checked for their temps at Aveson Charter School entrance following Pasadena Department of Health and State protocols for the first day of in-person learning. There were extra masks and hand sanitizers for students who need them too. The students were eager and happy to see their teachers, old classmates and some new faces at the school campus! Some students were given last minute instructions. Every community in the state has struggled with the question of whether and how to reopen classrooms and now have decided to this set-up.