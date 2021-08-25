Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Organized teachers dreamed up charter schools - but their vision got hijacked

By Jon Hale
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharter schools - publicly funded, privately managed schools - can inspire more controversy in today's education "marketplace" than any other type of school choice. From fraud to mismanagement to profit, charters have stirred the pot. Still, serving more than 3 million children - over 7% of all students - they have redefined the landscape of public education in the United States and have become a seemingly permanent fixture.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Teachers#Teachers Union#Private Schools#School Voucher#Black And Latino#The Citizens League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Jasper County, SCwtoc.com

South Carolina teachers’ organization frustrated by lack of mask mandates in schools

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s been one week since Lowcountry districts started the school year, and some schools are already facing challenges from COVID-19. After the first five days of school, one high school in Jasper County is going virtual. SC for Ed is an organization of teachers from all over the state, including the Lowcountry, and one of their board members told me South Carolina educators have been put in a bad situation.
Educationsuindependent.com

School Teachers as Political Indoctrinators

Labor Day provides an opportunity to review how far to the extreme left the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers have raced. They’ve left behind not only most of their own members but the vast majority of Americans as well. The NEA’s positions were spelled out in...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Four teachers from same Florida school district die from Covid within 24 hours

Four teachers in Florida’s Broward County have died from Covid-19 within 24 hours, according to the county’s teachers union.Three of the educators were not vaccinated from the disease, the union’s president told CBS News. The teachers died between Tuesday and Wednesday, Anna Fusco said.Broward County Public Schools – encompassing the second-largest county in the state – have mandated that students, staff and visitors at its schools must wear face coverings, defying an order from Governor Ron DeSantis that bans such mandates, despite surging infections across the US.The governor has also urged school officials to slash educators’ salaries for enforcing...
Educationthecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Christian schools outperform public schools during COVID-19, according to parent survey

Among last year’s other lessons, none may be more important than this: Our taxpayer-funded education establishment cares more about adults than children. Consider the evidence: public school union bosses pressured officials to close schools and keep them shuttered beyond what medical authorities recommended. In spite of the obvious harm to children of school closures, unions throughout the country lobbed threats and issued demands. In Chicago, the union went so far as to sue the mayor to keep schools closed; in San Francisco, the city had to sue its school board.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Newark split on support for charter schools, poll finds

A Farleigh Dickinson University poll found that 48% of 1,100 Newark respondents thought charter schools have been good for the city’s students, while 13% said they’ve been bad for them. A different poll that was commissioned in 2020 by a charter-friendly organization showed more widespread support for charter schools, although...
EducationCourthouse News Service

Newsom issues vaccination mandate for teachers, school employees

(CN) — California teachers and all school employees must get vaccinated or tested regularly for Covid-19 in the upcoming school year per an executive order announced Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom. With most K-12 schools set to resume in-person instruction this month, educators will be required to get their shots...
Public HealthRoll Call Online

As schools reopen, state laws, unions resist vaccine mandates

A growing chorus of public health experts and educators are calling for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers, but several states with high case rates ban such measures, and teachers unions have yet to change their policies surrounding them, creating a tricky situation as schools reopen. The delta variant has swept...
Palm Beach County, FLcbs12.com

Charter schools enforce their own mask policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District's mask mandate is creating plenty of controversy among parents, but some charter schools are breaking with the mandate entirely, and enforcing their own rules. Of the dozens of charter schools across Palm Beach County, some are keeping masks...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Aveson Charter School Reopens to In-Person Learning

Donning various colored face masks with their backpacks, students lined up waiting patiently for their turns, to be checked for their temps at Aveson Charter School entrance following Pasadena Department of Health and State protocols for the first day of in-person learning. There were extra masks and hand sanitizers for students who need them too. The students were eager and happy to see their teachers, old classmates and some new faces at the school campus! Some students were given last minute instructions. Every community in the state has struggled with the question of whether and how to reopen classrooms and now have decided to this set-up.
EducationTuscaloosa News

Alabama Board of Education resolution bans critical race theory-type teachings in schools

The Alabama Board of Education on Thursday voted to pass a resolution that bans the lessons of critical race theory in the state's public schools. The resolution, titled "The preservation of intellectual freedom and non-discrimination in Alabama's public schools," bans "concepts that impute fault, blame, a tendency to oppress others, or the need to feel guilt or anguish to persons solely because of their race or sex.”
Educationhot967.fm

Kato Public Charter School Not Requiring Masks

With the recent District 77 mask mandate, those at Kato Public Charter School would like to clear up any confusion, Kato Public Charter school is not mandating masks in their school buildings. Even though Kato Public Charter School follows district 77 calendar and busing, they are NOT a part of District 77. Their students and staff will have the choice if they would like to wear a mask. The district guidelines will be followed on district 77 busing but Kato Public Charter School is following CDC guidelines and letting students, parents and staff make the choice.
Montgomery County, PAsanatogapost.com

Ciresi Seeks Local School Representation on Charters

HARRISBURG PA – State Rep. Joe Ciresi, who serves part of western Montgomery County in the House, introduced a bill Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) that would require an elected school board official to sit on a charter school’s board of trustees. His goal, Ciresi said, is to provide “oversight on how money is being spent in publicly funded charter schools.”
EducationPosted by
The 74

D.C. Charter School Makes Mindfulness Part of School Day

Amid teacher shortages and student mental health concerns, one Washington, D.C., charter school turned to mindfulness practices to support staff, teacher and student well-being. At Digital Pioneers Academy, the city’s first computer science-focused middle school, founder and principal Mashea Ashton recognized the toll the pandemic, hybrid learning and police brutality were taking on educators and […]
Manchester, NHConcord Monitor

Charter schools see influx of federal money

A Penacook charter school has plans to open a second campus in the Monadnock Region after receiving funding from the state Department of Education’s charter school grant competition. CSI Charter School in Penacook was awarded a replication grant of $339,552, and plans to use it to start a second school...
EducationRoanoke Times

McAuliffe backs vaccine requirement for school teachers and staff

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is vying for another term at the helm of the state, says that all school districts should require their teachers and school staff to be fully vaccinated as the school year nears. “A fully vaccinated school workforce is imperative to our next generation’s success. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy