Dusky Electronics Augustus Octave Fuzz review

Press To MECO might never have gotten this far. A decade into their journey, in 2021 the Crawley-based alt. rockers’ infusion of mathy, angular compositions with cutting, clean edges, daring fragility and unparalleled nimbleness has long stood out. It’s a sound driven by uncompromised originality, yet seemingly primed for mainstream success. When 2018’s scintillating second album Here’s To The Fatigue failed to fully deliver the breakthrough they so clearly deserved, however, the frustration, uncertainty, and wear-and-tear of life on the road saw founding bassist/vocalist Adam Roffey walk away while his bandmates Luke Caley (guitar/vocals) and Lewis Williams (drums/vocals) wondered whether they should go on.
Comments / 0