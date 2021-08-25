Dusky Electronics Augustus Octave Fuzz review

Guild guitars were first founded in New York City back in 1952, but at that time, the guitar company was focused on Jazz guitars. Through the decades, many big-name artists have played Guild instruments, including Sheryl Crow, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Doyle Dykes, Mississippi John Hurt and John Denver. Guild is now a subsidiary of Córdoba Music Group and I feel like the guitars are finally receiving the attention this iconic brand deserves. Guild has been very selective in the guitars that they are releasing. They aren’t just copying the vintage models. The company is updating them and making the guitars more usable and acceptable to this new generation of players.