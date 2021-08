Retail and hospitality employers remain hesitant on vaccine requirements even as other employers are showing a new openness to such mandates. Fewer employers in retail and hospitality (9%) are requiring vaccines or planning to, compared to 21% of all respondents, according to a survey by Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management. As to their concerns with mandating vaccines, 80% in retail/hospitality cited resistance from employees who are not in a protected category but refuse to be vaccinated (compared to 75% of all respondents).