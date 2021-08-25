Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

11 Celebrities Who Give Off Major Karen Vibes

By PopCrush Staff
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The label "Karen" gets thrown around quite frequently these days, doesn't it? But let's refresh what the slang term actually means. According to Dictionary.com, Karen is a "pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors." And if you take a quick look around social media, or even just your own town, it's likely you'll see that Karens are coming out of the woodwork more and more.

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Kirstie Alley
Person
Kate Gosselin
Person
Karen Carpenter
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Joan Crawford
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Hilary Duff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Feminism#Bbq#Lgbtq#Disney Channel Sitcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ReligionPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity Scientologists and Stars Who Have Left the Church

Through the years, the Church of Scientology has recruited countless celebrities to become members. In the 1950s, founder L. Ron Hubbard created what became known as “Project Celebrity,” a written program that offers rewards to Scientologists who bring in some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The controversial religion also...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

13 Celebrities Who Survived Cancel Culture

The internet is advancing, and trolling is making its progress. Thus, this has led to the rise of public figures getting “canceled” online. Cancel culture has become a norm on social media for most celebrities. Consequently, this means that the stars get turned against and ostracized by a large number of people. In most cases, it happens when someone does something that others disagree with. It then leads to the celebrity getting backlash on sites such as Instagram and Tiktok. It also leads to the loss of followers. Sometimes people will cancel stars for valid reasons such as breaking the law. But in other cases it can be out of the pettiest of reasons and it turns out to be unfair. We’re not here to judge who is which but here’s a list of celebrities who survived cancel culture despite what they’ve been accused of:
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Kathy Griffin Cancer Update: What Happened on Comedian's Surgery?

Kathy Griffin shared an update about her surgery days after revealing her cancer diagnosis to the public for the first time. After alarming her fans with her health issue, Griffin reassured them that she is getting a lot better after her surgery. On her Twitter account, the 60-year-old comedian shared...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Rosie O'Donnell Can't Stand Kelly Ripa

Rosie O'Donnell may once have been known as the "Queen of Nice," but she's had her fair share of daytime television controversies. Famously, there was the time she and her "The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselback had a 10-minute fight about the Iraq war back in 2007. The argument got so heated that O'Donnell left the set — and the series — one month before her scheduled departure. The New York Post called it a celebrity "battle royale," but for O'Donnell, she took it very personally.
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Katie and Tom Just Celebrated a Major Relationship Milestone

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz are celebrating a major new milestone together. The Vanderpump Rules couple recently commemorated their fifth wedding anniversary, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On August 18, Katie took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, sharing a...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Chrissy Teigen says she was ‘basically a functioning alcoholic’ while reminiscing about early John Legend days

Chrissy Teigen reflected on her time living in New York City, lamenting that she was a bit of a "functioning alcoholic" in those days. The model and cookbook author posted a snap of herself and her husband, John Legend, laughing as they dined out at Frank Restaurant in Manhattan. The snap sees Teigen looking down and laughing while Legend has his arm around her. He has a glass of red wine in front of him while she seems to be content with water.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Cancel Culture: ‘The Truth Doesn’t Seem to Matter as Much These Days’

Whoopi Goldberg has frankly dissected cancel culture during a freewheeling session at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Tuesday where she delivered the annual International Icon Interview. In conversation with presenter and journalist Jackie Adedeji, Goldberg, a recent Variety cover star, spoke about the time when her career stalled after she allegedly joked about President George W. Bush in 2004. When Adedeji asked Goldberg whether she considered herself as having been canceled at the time, Goldberg said, “No. I would describe that situation as a lot of people covering their backsides, because the joke was never about him. But no one ever...
CelebritiesHighsnobiety

Bennifer Celebrity Street Style Keeps on Giving

Bennifer is the gift that keeps on giving. From recreating old steamy pictures on a yacht to coordinating looks in the Hamptons, the couple's reignited flame has also set a new bar for couples street style. Naturally, no one is happier than the paparazzi. I, too, am happy that coordinating...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Shady Joke Kathy Griffin Made About Britney Spears

Kathy Griffin has spent the most part of her career not only poking fun at herself, but many other reality television stars and struggling celebrities who are yet to achieve A-list status in the entertainment industry. The Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian is not afraid to speak the ugly truth and often crosses a line that her counterparts would never dare to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy