11 Celebrities Who Give Off Major Karen Vibes

The internet is advancing, and trolling is making its progress. Thus, this has led to the rise of public figures getting “canceled” online. Cancel culture has become a norm on social media for most celebrities. Consequently, this means that the stars get turned against and ostracized by a large number of people. In most cases, it happens when someone does something that others disagree with. It then leads to the celebrity getting backlash on sites such as Instagram and Tiktok. It also leads to the loss of followers. Sometimes people will cancel stars for valid reasons such as breaking the law. But in other cases it can be out of the pettiest of reasons and it turns out to be unfair. We’re not here to judge who is which but here’s a list of celebrities who survived cancel culture despite what they’ve been accused of: