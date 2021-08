The Porsche Taycan is not just one of the best luxury electric vehicles out there, but it is also by far one of the prettiest. Its sleek lines and subtle hints of performance are stunning, but not everybody thinks it's perfect. Mansory got its hands on one, and so did a company called Vivid Racing. Both are surprisingly attractive, but some people want something a little more attention-grabbing. Enter RevoZport, a tuning company that has transitioned from building wild Mercedes-AMGs to putting some unique flavor on electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3, and now it has unveiled its 911 GT3 RS-inspired Taycan.