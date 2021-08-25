Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Unemployment Debt Waiver Only Available To Those Ky. Agency Has Pre-Selected

By WEKU
Posted by 
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago

Kentucky’s new unemployment insurance overpayment waiver is supposed to offer some relief to people who were mistakenly overpaid benefits, but many who owe money are excluded from even asking.

The state legislature first created the waiver program in March, after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting detailed how people who applied for benefits in line with Gov. Andy Beshear’s public statements about eligibility later got debt collection notices.

Nearly a year after Beshear told people to save money from unemployment insurance benefits in case the state made a mistake and asked for that money back, the waiver offers debt forgiveness for people who were overpaid through no fault of their own — and for whom collection would be “unconscionable, unjust or unfair.”

In June, the unemployment office began mailing overpayment waiver applications to those who might be eligible for an overpayment waiver based on their records. Kentucky Labor Cabinet spokesperson Kevin Kinnaird said in an email the agency sent out just over 14,600 applications so far, allowing the chance of forgiveness for over $19.6 million in total overpayment debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Soyye_0bcHYcNJ00
Jared Bennett

But the office has limited who can ask for debt forgiveness to people the state has predetermined might be eligible — and those people have to request the waiver within 30 days of notification.

The unemployment office has so far approved debt relief to just over a third of those individuals who received letters. Kentucky-based attorneys and national advocates say this restrictive approach to overpayment waivers may leave people saddled with debt they shouldn’t have to pay.

No one from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance was available for an interview on the subject, according Kinnaird. He said by email that the waivers amount to nearly $7.5 million in debt forgiven so far. People who were overpaid but didn’t get a waiver application have the right to file an appeal, Kinnaird said, but according to the unemployment office’s website, appeals must be filed within 15 days of the initial decision.

Few Options To Fight Overpayment Debt

Leonard Sanderson, a substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools, hoped the new waiver would relieve him of nearly $1,000 in debt.

Sanderson received unemployment benefits from April through June last year when the coronavirus pandemic closed schools to in-person education, and ended the substitute teaching assignments Sanderson relied on.

The Kentucky unemployment office paid him, then determined retroactively he was ineligible for benefits once the regular school year ended. The unemployment office said substitute teachers weren’t supposed to file unemployment claims during summer break. Sanderson didn’t know that.

Just a few months earlier, in March of 2020, Kentucky expanded unemployment insurance to cover independent contractors and substitute teachers. Sanderson normally picked up school assignments those months, and plus, the state already paid him. So when Sanderson heard about the new debt forgiveness waiver, he thought it would certainly apply to substitute teachers like himself.

Sanderson remembers watching a press briefing on TV as a representative from the state saying people would be receiving a form to fill out and apply for forgiveness.

“Well, I haven’t received that,” Sanderson said. “The only thing I've ever received was two collection letters.”

Sanderson filed suit against the unemployment office last December seeking a judge to reverse the unemployment insurance office’s decision that he was ineligible for unemployment benefits. A JCPS spokesperson told KyCIR last year that more than 2,200 unemployment claims were filed by JCPS employees and substitute teachers at the time.

He hasn’t received a waiver application, and hasn’t been able to reach the unemployment office to ask for one. He is so far unable to ask for basic forgiveness, and stuck in “limbo.”

“With no prize on the other side,” Sanderson said.

‘Good faith’ but no shot at waiver

The unemployment insurance hasn’t even given many substitute teachers, and potentially other workers, a chance to apply for debt forgiveness, according to Louisville attorney Robyn Smith.

The state needs to fill out portions of the waiver application first, including how much money the applicant was overpaid, and there’s no blank forms online or elsewhere for people to submit their own application. People seeking forgiveness through the waiver then need to explain why their overpayment wasn’t their fault and that the debt causes a financial hardship for the applicant and their family or they spent the money on necessary expenses.

When Smith reached out to the unemployment office to ask for a waiver on behalf of a client, she said the unemployment office told her substitute teachers couldn’t request a waiver application for summer payments because they were not a “no-fault” overpayment.

Smith disagrees.

“I don’t see anything that implicates fault,” Smith said. “They in good faith did what your people told them to do. There wasn’t a law that told them not to claim that they were ignoring. They did not falsify anything. They did not misrepresent anything and they relied on your agency granting that sum.”

And, she said, they’re unemployed and have long since spent that money.

“If you make them pay it back, that's a hardship, that's exactly what the waiver is supposed to address,” Smith said.”

The application process laid out in the statute puts the onus on the claimant to request a waiver and prove that they meet the criteria for debt forgiveness, a process Smith said many people may find confusing.

“You get this bill in the mail and you only have 30 days from the date that mailed to you to try and build a case, using words that lawyers use, about why you shouldn't have to pay all of that back,” Smith said. “That is to me the epitome of unconscionable unjust and unfair, putting that burden on people who are still struggling to get back on their feet.”

Republican State Sen. David Givens from Greensburg, who sponsored the law creating the waiver process, did not respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1fcn_0bcHYcNJ00
Jared Bennett

Steve Gray, senior counsel at the National Employment Law Project, a nonprofit advocating for economic security and opportunity for workers, said anyone who was given benefits from the state should be eligible to request a debt waiver

In Michigan, where Gray led the state unemployment insurance office through the first eight months of the pandemic, the office granted waivers automatically for many people who were overpaid due to an agency error.

“If you look for the purpose of the unemployment statutes across the country, it's to relieve the crushing force that unemployment has on people and their families and their communities,” Gray said.

But, Gray said, many states shifted the focus of unemployment insurance in recent years from providing relief to as many out of work people as possible towards limiting access to prevent relatively rare instances of fraud or mistaken overpayments.

As a result, unemployment insurance often fails to reach the people who need it most: At the dawn of the coronavirus era, 20% of unemployed people in Kentucky received benefits, which is lower than the national average of 28%.

Gray said the mindset that keeps recipiency rates low may impact how states implement their waiver programs.

“Lots of states that have waivers in place don't give very many of them, even though there are lots of people that are eligible for them because of this sort of same mentality,” Gray said. “It's entrenched in our system. We just need a complete overhaul.”

Comments / 0

WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
344
Followers
780
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Greensburg, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
David Givens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Forgiveness#Legislature#Debt Collection#Kentucky Labor Cabinet#Few Options#Jcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
WEKU

Louisville Grandmother Is The Final Winner Of Kentucky’s Vaccine Sweepstakes

A grandmother from Louisville is Kentucky’s latest millionaire after winning the state’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that Mary Mattingly was the third and final winner of the Shot at a Million initiative. Mattingly and her husband, Charlie, were traveling in South Dakota when they were told about their win. Beshear shared a short video of that initial call to Mattingly.
Public HealthPosted by
WEKU

Beshear Says Mask Mandates Are Now In Legislators’ Hands

Gov. Andy Beshear says he believes it’s now up to the legislature to pass any new mask mandates after the State Supreme Court decided laws limiting Beshear’s emergency powers should be unblocked. Beshear says a mask mandate is needed after Wednesday’s near-record infections and 65 new deaths from COVID-19. “That...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WEKU

Ky. Lawmakers Preparing For Special Legislative Session

Kentucky lawmakers are working with Gov. Andy Beshear to come up with a possible agenda for a special legislative session on coronavirus. Even though Republican lawmakers worked to restrict Beshear’s powers earlier this year, the party’s leaders in the legislature say they want to preserve some public health policies put in place by the Democratic governor, though they aren’t saying which ones yet.
Public HealthPosted by
WEKU

Gov. Beshear: Commonwealth In Unchartered Territory With Coronavirus

Governor Beshear says hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients across Kentucky have increased for 42 straight days. During his briefing Thursday the governor said in mid-July there were 60 Kentuckians in intensive care for coronavirus. This week that figure hit 549, the highest mark so far. “My point is with all these numbers, we’re not just critical, we’re in unchartered territory. We’ve been fighting this virus for more than 18 months, we’ve never been where we are today,” said Beshear.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WEKU

4,815 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky Friday, Aug. 27

Friday afternoon Kentucky reported 4,815 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 562,623. 18 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 7,685. The positivity rate is at 13.33% as of Friday afternoon. Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here. If you appreciate...
Public HealthPosted by
WEKU

Winchester Senator Says Leave Coronavirus Discussions With Medical Providers

A central Kentucky doctor who serves in the Kentucky Senate says politicians should lower their voices when it comes to advice on coronavirus protection. Winchester physician Ralph Alvarado came to the 38-member senate in 2015. He said picking sides on an issue like vaccination is not helpful. “Politicians now are in the middle of this. People have taken sides. They’ve got to put this back into the doctors’ hands. Let our physicians be the ones to communicate it. Give the vaccines into the doctors’ offices where someone can have a one on one conversation, answer the questions and the fears, and if they’re willing, to administer the vaccine right there and then,” said Alvarado.
PoliticsPosted by
WEKU

Lexington Moving Forward On Stormwater Projects

The city of Lexington has spent almost $20 million dollars on stormwater improvement projects over the last ten years. Water Quality Division Director Charlie Martin told Council members this week the city has satisfied the supplemental environmental agreement as part of the federal consent decree. So, Martin said the local...
AgriculturePosted by
WEKU

Former GOP Rep. Shell Announces Bid For Agriculture Commissioner

Former Republican state Rep. Jonathan Shell has announced he will run to be Kentucky’s next agriculture commissioner in 2023. Shell is 33 years old and was the youngest person elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012. He was tasked with recruiting Republican candidates ahead of the party’s historic takeover of the House in 2016 and became the chamber’s majority floor leader, a powerful leadership position.
Public HealthPosted by
WEKU

Kentucky Senate Leader Hopes Lawmakers And Governor Can Work Together On COVID Policy

The majority floor leader in the Kentucky Senate says legislative leaders have been having conversations with Governor Beshear about state policies regarding coronavirus. This communication comes following a State Supreme Court ruling Saturday that said the bills limiting the governor’s authority on the matter were lawfully passed. GOP Floor Leader Damon Thayer said he’s hopeful the relationship can be different and better between the republican legislature and the democratic governor.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WEKU

Louisville Mayor, Police Chief Back Earlier Bar Curfew

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is backing a proposal that would force the city’s bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol earlier, amid rising gun violence. District 8 Metro Council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents large parts of Bardstown Road and the Highlands neighborhood, filed an ordinance Monday morning to eliminate alcohol sales after 2 a.m. Currently, 171 businesses in Louisville have an “extended hour supplemental license” allowing them to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. The proposed ordinance would keep the change in effect until at least the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy