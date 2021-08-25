Cancel
Most Americans Are OK with Vaccine Mandates in Certain Places

By Futurity
GovExec.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Americans support COVID-19 vaccine mandates for crowded events, air travel, health care professionals, and workers who interact with the public, according to a new poll. While worries about the COVID-19 virus have grown as cases of the Delta variant rise throughout the country, precautionary measures including mask wearing and social distancing have not returned to the levels seen before vaccines were widely available.

