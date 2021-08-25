4 Questions with GHSA reclass chairman Dr. Curt Miller

Three of the nine Class 3A top-10 teams lost in Week 2 of the high school football season. Two of those programs were in the top 5. -- No. 3 Peach County is 0-2 after a 28-14 loss to Class 6A Northside-Warner Robins and a 42-23 loss to Central-Phenix City (Ala.) in Week 1. The last time Peach County lost the first two games of the season came in 2005 under head coach Rance Gillespie. The Trojans lost each of its three preseason games that year and then won 12 consecutive games and a state championship.