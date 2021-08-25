Cancel
Atlanta, GA

4 Questions with GHSA reclass chairman Dr. Curt Miller

By Todd Holcomb, , GHSF Daily
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Today’s interviewee is Dr. Curt Miller, chairman of the GHSA’s reclassification committee, member of the GHSA’s board of trustees and athletic director at Oconee County. Miller on Monday made a proposal to the GHSA’s reclass committee that would have the state’s largest private schools compete for their own championships independent of public schools starting in 2022-23. Those nine private schools – Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Greater Atlanta Christian, Lovett, Marist, Pace Academy, St. Pius, Westminster and Woodward Academy – would continue to play in traditional classifications and regions with public schools under Miller’s plan. The GHSA this fall will reclassify its 450-plus member schools for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

