High School Volleyball: Dwenger, Bellmont pick up road wins

By Justin Prince
wfft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bishop Dwenger and Bellmont volleyball teams both picked up road victories on Tuesday night. Class 3A's top ranked Saints took down Leo in three sets, while 3A's third ranked Squaws needed five sets to defeat Concordia Lutheran.

