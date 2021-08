Here’s what the Falcons said after the 19-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday:. On how he would describe the last six days: ”Hectic. Yeah, I mean, fun. It’s kind of, I don’t know, just get an opportunity you got to seize the moment. Just kind of it was a little bit refreshing to get out on the field and half know the offense and just be able to let go and play football and have fun with it like you did back in Pop Warner. (At) times I felt a little bit like a chicken with my head cut off running around, but I thought it was fun. Could have cleaned up a lot of stuff, but I thought overall it was a productive night.”