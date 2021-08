Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton North Lightning will be tested right out of the gates as the host Franklin in one of the top match-ups in the state. Playing in the FVA is difficult enough already with the likes of Kimberly, Fond du lac, and Neenah already on the schedule. Appleton North won’t waste any time getting into the thick of their schedule this year as they welcome Franklin to Paul Engen Field on Friday night.