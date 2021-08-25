Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

When Charlie Watts Surprised Neil Peart Backstage

By Corey Irwin
Posted by 
US 103.1
US 103.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2003, Neil Peart came face-to-face with one of his idols, the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts. At first, the Rush drummer didn’t realize who was approaching him. “A short, older man stepped up to me, sticking out his hand and saying something I couldn't hear,” Peart recalled in his book Traveling Music : The Soundtrack to My Life and Times. “Thinking ‘Now who's this?’ I took out one of my ear monitors and said ‘Sorry, I couldn't hear you.’ He spoke again, smiling, ‘Hello, I'm Charlie Watts.’"

us103.com

Comments / 0

US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Geddy Lee
Person
Ed Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Molson Canadian Rocks#Ac Dc#Warm And Tender#Englishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
CelebritiesPunknews.org

Charlie Watts has passed away

Sadly, Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones has passed away. He was 80 and passed away peacefully in a London hospital, surrounded by family. Watts was a founding member of the Rolling Stones and has drummed for the band since formation. His publicist stated: "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation." We send our condolences to Watts' family and friends.
MusicETOnline.com

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and More Pay Tribute

Charlie Watts is being remembered. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones drummer confirmed to ET that Watts died at age 80 at a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read in part. "... Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is ‘Unlikely’ to Join Group’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall, according to a statement from a Stones spokesperson. Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure, according to the statement. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in; the 13-date “No Filter” tour begins in St. Lous in Sept. 26. Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but...
Amsterdam, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

When Charlie Watts Dressed Up to Punch Mick Jagger in the Face

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts wasn't typically known for his ego. But on one occasion, the typically introverted drummer let it clearly be known how he felt. In 1984, singer Mick Jagger, returning from a night out in Amsterdam with guitarist Keith Richards, decided to phone Watts around five in the morning. "I said, Don't call him, not at this hour," Richards remembered in his 2010 memoir, Life. "But he did and said, 'Where's my drummer?'"
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
MusicPosted by
Fatherly

Charlie Watts Taught Me to Be Steady When the Chaos Starts Rolling

Charlie Watts, the drummer of The Rolling Stones has died at 80. And unlike the rest of the Rolling Stones, his life was (relatively) gently lived. Watts was the good guy amid bad boys. He projected a sense of calm and focus, and in doing so, gave people like me a way to relate to the best of rock and roll without becoming consumed by — or learning to revere — the pitfalls. In life, Charlie Watts was remembered as a damn good drummer. But, what he projected was an essential counterpoint to the mythos of rock and roll. He gave square fans a way in on the fun.
Celebritiescreators.com

America Kissed Charlie Watts

I find America's lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.
Musictheparisreview.org

The Shuffle and the Breath: On Charlie Watts

The drummer Charlie Watts died on Tuesday, aged eighty. Watts took up the drums as a child after cutting the neck off his banjo and converting it to a snare. Born in London during World War II, the son of a truck driver and a homemaker, he was a jazz aficionado from the age of twelve, and went to art school in his teens. In 1963, the Rolling Stones hired him away from Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated, and Watts—cultivating a stoic demeanor and known for his refined fashion sense—remained a member of the band until his death. Mike Edison’s 2019 biography Sympathy for the Drummer is a work of music criticism in the spirit of Lester Bangs. Watts did not speak to Edison for the book, but after its initial publication he called the author and left him a message: “Hi, you don’t know me, my name is Charlie Watts, I want to thank you for writing this lovely book… and for having Charlie Parker on your voicemail…” Later they spoke, and Watts invited him to come see him when the Stones got back on tour. Unfortunately, the pandemic intervened and kept the band off the road. I spoke to Edison about Watts and the Stones on Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy