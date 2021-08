On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.