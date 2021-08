Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in most of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England Scotland and Wales as the lorry driver shortage takes its toll.A spokesman said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.“We apologise for any inconvenience, and...