Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Silvercorp Announces Share Repurchase Program

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a normal course issuer bid to acquire up to 7,054,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4% the 176,354,091 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 22, 2021. The repurchase program will run from August 27, 2021 to August 26, 2022. The Company is taking this action to provide it with enhanced flexibility should market conditions result in Silvercorp's shares being undervalued relative to the value of its mining operations and corporate assets comprised of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $214.4 million, in addition to investments in associates and other companies having a total market value of $243.2 million, both as at June 30, 2021.

Purchases will be made at the discretion of the directors at prevailing market prices, through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE American, and alternative trading platforms in Canada and the United States, in compliance with regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of shares that will be repurchased under the share repurchase program. Silvercorp may discontinue its purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The Company intends to hold all shares acquired under the issuer bid for cancellation. The price the Company will pay for any common shares will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the CSA. Any private purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price.

The Company is not aware of any officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities that intend to sell their securities at the inception of the normal course issuer bid, but such officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities may sell their securities during the course of the normal course issuer bid, as their personal circumstances may require. If during the course of the normal course issuer bid the Company becomes aware that officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities intend to sell their securities, then the Company will not intentionally acquire such securities pursuant to the normal course issuer bid.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased on the TSX during any trading day may not exceed 134,990 common shares of the Company which is 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX based on the previous six completed calendar months of 539,961. This limit, for which there are permitted exceptions, is determined in accordance with TSX regulatory requirements and does not apply to purchases made by the Company on the alternative trading platforms in the United States.

Ab out Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.  Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests;  joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations;  competition;  operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-announces-share-repurchase-program-301361858.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Share Repurchase Program#Svm Nyse American#Svm Vancouver#The Company#Company#Tsx#The Nyse American#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

IIROC Trading Halt - MOO.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:. Company: Moon River Capital Ltd. Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

HempFusion Announces USD$2,000,000 Strategic Private Placement

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of USD$0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of USD$2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-full Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of USD$0.50 per Common Share for a period of four years from the closing date of the Private Placement, expected on or about September 12, 2021. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

PlantX Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the " Company" or " PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce its interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Additional $200 Million Of Share Repurchase For Third Quarter 2021

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) - Get Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Report announced today that its board of directors ("board") authorized an additional common share repurchase for the third quarter of 2021 of up to $200 million. The board had previously authorized $125 million for the third quarter; with today's authorization, the amount authorized is now up to $325 million, or approximately 3.5% of the company's current market capitalization.
Businessmartechseries.com

Kaleyra Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

Kaleyra, Inc., a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that, as of August 24, 2021, the Company had entered into warrant repurchase agreements with a group of institutional investors.
Marketsresourceworld.com

McEwen Copper raises US$40 million for Los Azules

The subsidiary of McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX-TSX; NYSE], McEwen Copper Inc., has closed the first tranche of the Series B private placement offering announced on July 6, 2021, issuing 4 million common shares at a price of $10 per share for gross proceeds of $40-million. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

Sundial Growers' top line is struggling, but that hasn't stopped the company from issuing more shares. Warrants present a big risk for investors, and the company's financials are littered with references to them. An uptick in M&A activity plus cash burn could lead to more share offerings in the future.
Stockspulse2.com

RGC Stock: Over 40% Increase Pre-Market Details

The stock price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) – an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development, and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) – increased by over 40% pre-market. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 11.35% in the previous trading session.
IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Best Commodity Stocks to Buy for a Covid World

Commodity stocks help diversify long-term investment portfolios. The range of commodities to consider varies from energy sources (such as oil, natural gas, and coal) to metals (including precious, rare and industrial) and agricultural produce (such as corn, coffee or wheat). Therefore, for retail investors, it can feel overwhelming to choose shares of businesses that focus on commodities. Today’s article discusses seven commodity stocks to buy in the rest of the year.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Catalent's Price Over Earnings

In the current market session, Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is trading at $126.21, after a 0.1% drop. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 8.33%, and in the past year, by 43.89%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Wheaton Precious Metals's Ex-Dividend Date

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) declared a dividend payable on September 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Wheaton Precious Metals’s stock as of August 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wheaton Precious Metals has an ex-dividend date set for for August 26, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.15, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.38% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing H&E Equipment Servs's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 11, 2021, H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 17, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. H&E Equipment Servs has an ex-dividend date planned for August 26, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.28. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.26% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Yamana Gold Repurchases An Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program For A Cumulative Total Of 3,321,276 Common Shares For Approximately C$18 Million

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. ("Yamana" or "the Company") (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE: AUY) today announced that it has repurchased an additional 1,584,500 common shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid for a cumulative total of 3,321,276 common shares for approximately C$18 million purchased since the initiation of its share repurchase program for up to 5% of the outstanding shares. The Company plans to be selective and opportunistic in relation to share repurchases intending to enter market when permitted and at times when the trading range of its shares do not reflect the underlying value. The Company continues to be committed to further increasing shareholder returns through its capital returns program, and additional share repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, share price, and best use of available cash, in addition to further considerations. Common shares that are purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. For further details of the Company's normal course issuer bid, see the news release dated July 29, 2021, available at www.yamana.com.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Drill Program at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its plans for an inaugural drill program at the Company's Corevtte-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The program will focus on the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of a more than a 25 km CV Lithium Trend, as well as the Elsass and Lorraine prospects, which form part of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend. The drill program will mark the first drill testing to date along these two highly prospective trends as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date.
Stockspulse2.com

Support.com Shares Increased Over 30% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. Investors who are active on social media appear to be coordinating a short squeeze on the company shares, similar to what happened with companies like GameStop and AMC earlier this year.
Marketsincomeinvestors.com

Crescent Capital BDC Inc: Lock in an 8.6% Yield by September 28?

This “Alternative Bank” Pays Oversized Dividends. Long-time subscribers of our e-letter would know that here, at Income Investors, we are big fans of a group of companies that we call “alternative banks.”. The reason for this is very simple: alternative banks offer some of the highest payouts on the market...

Comments / 0

Community Policy