Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Senhwa Biosciences Announces Dose Escalation Initiation Of The Phase I Trial Of Pidnarulex As A Treatment For Advanced Hematological Malignancies

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focused on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, today announced the initiation of Dose Escalation within the Phase I Investigator Initiated Trial (IIT) of Pidnarulex for the treatment of advanced hematological malignancies. After evidence of human efficacy was observed in patients with specific biomarkers and resistant to standard treatments, including chemotherapeutics, the Phase I study was redesigned to further determine the Recommended Phase II Dose.

This open-label dose escalation Phase I IIT study of Pidnarulex is sponsored by the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center (PMCC), in Australia, focusing on various haem cancers, including multiple myeloma, T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukaemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Senhwa is providing the study supplies and the Investigational Product, Pidnarulex, which is intravenously administered on 4-week cycles.

The preliminary results from the preceding portion of the Phase I study, completed in 2017, demonstrated that among the 16 evaluable patients, one patient experienced a partial response after the Pidnarulex treatment, while five patients had stable disease. The PMCC was invited to the 59th American Society of Hematology annual meeting on 11th December, 2017, and presented a poster on these findings.

"The multiple myeloma patients enrolled in the initial portion of the Phase I study were resistant to other therapies; however, fifty percent of the multiple myeloma patients treated with Pidnarulex were able to stabilize their conditions. We here at Senhwa will continue to work at providing alternative therapeutics for treatment resistant cancers," said Dr. John Soong, Chief Medical Officer of Senhwa Biosciences.

"We look forward to the outcome of this study and we hope that the findings may inspire more collaborative opportunities to determine if Pidnarulex is effective in treating various forms of haem cancers," said Tai-Sen Soong, the Chief Executive Officer of Senhwa Biosciences.

Hematological cancers affect populations worldwide, notably, there are more than 160,000 new cases of multiple myeloma worldwide per year. The global drug market for multiple myeloma is expected to reach USD 37.5 billion by 2024, according to the forecast of Grand View Research, a leading market research firm.

About Pidanrulex (CX-5461)

Specific mutations within the Homologous Recombination (HR) pathway may be exploited by Pidnarulex through a synthetic lethality approach by targeting the DNA repair defects in Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) tumors. Specifically, Pidnarulex is designed to stabilize DNA G-quadruplexes of cancer cells which leads to disruption of the cell's replication fork. While acting in concert with HR pathway deficiencies, such as BRCA1/2 mutations, replication forks stall and cause DNA breaks, ultimately resulting in cancer cell death. On the other hand, PMCC postulates a different mechanism of action. Specifically, it is thought that Pidanrulex acts as a RNA Pol I Inhibitor.

About Senhwa Biosciences

Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. is a drug development company focusing on the innovation of first-in-class DNA Damage Response therapeutics and addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Headquartered in Taiwan, with an operational base in San Diego, California, Senhwa is well-positioned to oversee the development of its compounds.

Silmitasertib (CX-4945) and Pidnarulex (CX-5461), both with novel mechanisms of action as anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple indications, are the core products in Senhwa Bioscience's pipeline. Clinical trials are currently ongoing in Australia, Canada, United States, Korea, and Taiwan.

Visit Senhwa Biosciences website for more details: www.senhwabio.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senhwa-biosciences-announces-dose-escalation-initiation-of-the-phase-i-trial-of-pidnarulex-as-a-treatment-for-advanced-hematological-malignancies-301362445.html

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Escalation#Bioscience#Iit#Pmcc#American#Society Of Hematology#Grand View Research#Hrd#Senhwa Biosciences Inc#Senhwa Bioscience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Epygenix Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of IND To Initiate A Clinical Trial Of EPX-100 To Treat Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Epygenix"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and intractable genetic epilepsy, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has accepted the Company's Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to initiate A 20-Week Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of EPX-100 (Clemizole Hydrochloride) as Adjunctive Therapy in Patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Innovent To Present New Data On Sintilimab And Other Molecules At The European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, will have multiple scientific data presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, held on September 16-21. These presentations include the data from Phase 3 trials of sintilimab in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and gastric cancer which are disclosed for the first time, as well as results from studies of IBI310 (an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody) and pemigatinib 1 (IBI375, an FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor).
CancerMedagadget.com

Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market – The growing role of precision and personalized medicine for cancer treatment

Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Polaryx Therapeutics Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation For PLX-200 In GM2 Gangliosidoses

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. ("Polaryx"), a biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for lysosomal storage disorders, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Orphan Drug Designation for PLX-200 to treat GM2 gangliosidoses. GM2 Gangliosidoses, also known as Tay-Sachs and...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Camrelizumab May Extend PFS Benefit of Platinum Chemotherapy in Recurrent/Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Camrelizumab when used in combination with gemcitabine, and cisplatin has shown potential as a new standard of care for the frontline treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The frontline combination of camrelizumab, gemcitabine, and cisplatin significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) compared with gemcitabine and cisplatin alone in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, according to results from the CAPTAIN-1st study published in Lancet Oncology.1.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Malaria treatment shown to be 100% effective in Phase 2 trial

A cancer drug repurposed to treat malaria has been shown to be nearly 100% effective in helping defeat the disease in just three days, according to the results of a Phase 2 clinical trial. The results of the trial were published Thursday (Aug. 26) in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
Posted by
TheStreet

Braxia Scientific To Commence Landmark Clinical Trial To Conduct Canada's First Multiple-Dose Psilocybin Clinical Trial For Treatment Resistant Depression

First multiple-dose psilocybin clinical trial will be conducted at Braxia Health's Canadian Rapid Treatment Centers. Trial will include adults with treatment-resistant depression and will also enroll adults who have previously tried electroconvulsive therapy and/or intravenous ketamine. TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"),...
onclive.com

Adjuvant Treatment Advances in Operable HCC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Perspectives...
Public Healthpatientdaily.com

Airway Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Trial of AT-100 in Severe COVID-19 Patients

Airway Therapeutics, Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 26. Airway Therapeutics, Inc. (Airway), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation for patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, announced dosing of the first patient on August 17, 2021 in the AT-100 (rhSP-D) Phase 1b trial in mechanically-ventilated COVID-19 patients. The clinical trial will confirm the feasibility of intratracheal administrations of AT-100 and its safety and tolerability.
Cancerpharmatimes.com

ICR cancer drug NXP800 to enter Phase I trials

An investigational drug called NXP800, discovered at the Cancer Research UK Cancer Therapeutics Unit at London’s Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), is to enter Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. The Phase I study will begin later this year and is being funded by oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company...
HealthZacks.com

FibroGen (FGEN) Meets Main Goal in Chemo-Induced Anemia Study

FGEN - Free Report) announced positive top-line data from the phase II WHITNEY study, which is evaluating roxadustat for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). The company partnered with AstraZeneca (. AZN - Free Report) for the development and commercialization of roxadustat across the United States. The study met its...
CancerMedicalXpress

Clinical trial: New combination treatment for eye melanoma increased patient survival

Once it has spread, uveal (intraocular or eye) melanoma—an unusual form of cancer—has a very high mortality rate. In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers and doctors at the University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital show that, in a small group of patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, a new combination treatment can bring about tumor shrinkage and prolonged survival.
Industrycancernetwork.com

Atezolizumab TNBC Indication Withdrawn By Manufacturer After Talks With FDA

Atezolizumab will no longer be available for the treatment of patients with PD-L1–positive triple-negative breast cancer following withdrawal of the indication by the agent’s developer. The indication for atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in combination with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) chemotherapy as treatment for patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumors express PD-L1 has...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pardes Biosciences commences Phase I trial of oral antiviral for Covid-19

Pardes Biosciences has commenced the Phase I clinical trial of its lead candidate, PBI-0451, as an oral direct-acting antiviral for the potential treatment and prevention of Covid-19. The company created the antiviral drug leveraging a structure-based drug design and its adjustable covalent chemistry platform. PBI-0451 acts by hindering viral main...
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

AlzeCure's ACD856 Demonstrates Good Tolerability in Phase I Clinical Trial and is Approved for Additional Doses

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company has received approval from the Medical Products Agency to be able to give additional doses of ACD856 in the clinical phase I study (single ascending dose, SAD) with ACD856, as its good tolerability enables higher doses to be tested.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Chula Medicine Announced the Success of Clinical Trials for the “ChulaCov19” Vaccine and Acceleration of the Next Phase of Research

Newswise — August 16, 2021 – Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, and the Vaccine Research Center, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (CVRC) held a press conference on the progress of clinical trials for the Thai “ChulaCov19” mRNA vaccine. The clinical trial (Phase 1) was administered in healthy volunteers who are found to have good immunity after they have been vaccinated. The volunteers’ antibodies have been greatly boosted to prevent the original strain of the virus, and four other variants, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. Manufacturing and preparation for registration to be used in an emergency are underway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy