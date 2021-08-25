Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Talos Energy Selected As Winning Bidder For Carbon Capture And Storage Site

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (TALO) - Get Report announced today that, along with its partner Carbonvert, Inc. ("Carbonvert"), was the sole winning bidder partnership for the Texas General Land Office's ("GLO") Jefferson County, Texas carbon storage site (the "Project Site") located near Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas. Following finalization of lease documentation, the award will place Talos among a very select group of domestic independent energy companies with a physical project site dedicated to carbon sequestration and storage. Together, Talos and Carbonvert bring the collective experience of a top-tier Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operator with carbon capture, renewables, and financial expertise.

The Company's bid was selected as the only successful proposal among twelve submissions and the Texas School Land Board unanimously approved awarding the lease to Talos and Carbonvert, subject to finalization of lease terms. The Project Site encompasses a total land area of over 40,000 gross acres and is located offshore in Texas state waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The Project Site is 100% covered by the Company's existing seismic database and is located in close proximity to a large concentration of industrial emitters along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Based on Talos's preliminary understanding of the rock and fluid properties of the saline reservoirs of the Project Site, the Company expects it can ultimately sequester approximately 225 to 275 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from industrial sources in the area. Talos will be the operator of this project.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "This is an exciting announcement for Talos and Carbonvert as we advance our carbon capture initiative from concept towards our first tangible project site. With this award, we are positioned to become among the first independent U.S. energy companies with an identified site dedicated to carbon sequestration, further advancing our leadership among peers in this rapidly-developing space. The Project Site possesses favorable geological characteristics and close commercial proximity to support an attractive project in the future. This is the first of several steps in our strategy to build multiple carbon capture and storage sites along the United States Gulf Coast where we can use Talos's core competencies to operate these important projects."

Duncan continued: "We want to redefine the role of traditional oil and gas companies, as we recognize the need to responsibly develop and produce hydrocarbons as well as lowering overall emissions in the communities where we work and live. We also recognize the importance of this project to the State of Texas and, more specifically, the Texas School Land Board, which voted unanimously to approve this award to Talos. Our employees are proud to be part of such an important project that benefits the environment through de-carbonization, teachers and students, local communities and Talos shareholders through an attractive commercial opportunity."

The process will now enter into an exclusive phase where Talos and Carbonvert will negotiate a lease agreement with the GLO staff based on the terms of the Talos bid and the terms included in the original request for proposal from the GLO. Final terms are subject to the approval of the Texas School Land Board.

The Company's proposal was submitted in partnership with Carbonvert, a carbon capture and storage-focused project management company founded in late 2020 by renewable and conventional energy industry veterans. This bid submission pre-dates the Company's exclusive joint venture with Storegga Geotechnologies Limited ("Storegga") to pursue carbon capture and sequestration throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast. Talos continues to work with both landowners and emitters across the Gulf Coast to move forward additional carbon capture and sequestration sites.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (TALO) - Get Report is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage collaborative arrangement along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

ABOUT CARBONVERT

Carbonvert Inc. is a newly formed carbon capture and storage project development and finance company that simplifies decarbonization for industrial facilities. Carbonvert was established in late 2020 by Alex Tiller and Jan Sherman, veterans of the renewable and conventional energy sectors to manage the financial and technical complexities of CCS project development. Our executives have 70+ years of combined experience developing projects, financing tax advantaged projects, and structuring infrastructure investments up to $4 billion, including equity, tax equity, and debt for large assets. Our executives have extensive experience with large-scale CO2 projects and have designed, secured environmental and CO2 storage permits, and completed and operated large-scale carbon capture, transportation, and storage projects notably Petra Nova CCS in Thompsons, Texas, Quest CCS in Alberta, Canada, and In Salah in Algeria. For more information, visit www.carbonvert.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm +1.713.328.3008 investor@talosenergy.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "forecast, "may," "objective," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events.

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, the final terms of the lease agreement with GLO, the success of the Company's exclusive joint venture with Storegga, commodity price volatility, including the sharp decline in oil prices beginning in March 2020, the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") and governmental measures related thereto on global demand for oil and natural gas and on the operations of our business, the ability or willingness of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and non-OPEC countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, to set and maintain oil production levels and the impact of any such actions, lack of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulations and actions or other factors, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of such acquisitions, and other factors that may affect our future results and business, generally, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2021.

Should one or more of these risks occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-selected-as-winning-bidder-for-carbon-capture-and-storage-site-301362317.html

SOURCE Talos Energy

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Storage#Talos Energy Selected#Talos Energy Inc#The Company#Glo#Company#The Project Site#The State Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Houston Chronicle

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sees future for oil and gas, just not the one you might want

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has been touring the nation looking to build support for President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure bill, which aims not to just rebuild highways and airports but remake America’s energy’s system to address climate change. She took a break to talk about how such a policy would play out in Texas and what the future looks like for energy.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Fracking and poorer surface water quality link established – new research

Fracking – hailed by some as the greatest recent advance in energy production, criticised by others for the threat it poses to local life – continues to divide opinion. The term fracking refers to the high-pressure injection of water mixed with fluid chemical additives – including friction reducers, gels and acids – and “propping agents” such as sand to create fractures in deep rock formations such as shale, allowing oil or gas to flow out.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Popular Science

Renewable energy needs storage. These 3 solutions can help.

Kerry Rippy is a researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. This story was originally featured on The Conversation. In recent decades the cost of wind and solar power generation has dropped dramatically. This is one reason that the U.S. Department of Energy projects that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing U.S. energy source through 2050.
Corpus Christi, TXmysoutex.com

POCCA kicks off renewable energy project

Just a few weeks ago the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) announced its renewable energy projects, some of which will be built in or around San Patricio County. One of these projects is a 210 megawatt solar array along with an 800 megawatt battery facility that will be built on 2,800 acres that wraps around the McCampbell-Porter Airport.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's CNOOC launches first offshore carbon capture project

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top offshore oil and gas producer, CNOOC, has launched the country’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in South China Sea, which is expected to store more than 1.46 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. As one of the auxiliary facilities at Enping 15-1 oilfield...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Tomlinson: Carbon is damaging the climate, but also critical to clean energy

Carbon is speeding global warming; thank goodness carbon can slow it down. The most frustrating aspect of writing about climate change is how people stake out extreme positions that are more about virtue signaling or profiteering than addressing a global crisis. The most incredulous debate is over the role of hydrocarbons in the transition to a net-zero carbon emissions energy system.
IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Researchers seek to use carbon to decarbonize global economies

Earlier this month, the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report containing catastrophic climate predictions. Calls to immediately stop using fossil fuels soon followed, with industry associations defending the industry. “The United States is producing less carbon dioxide than it did in 1960, while leading the greatest...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Carbon Pipelines Offer Ethanol Lower Carbon Footprints and Tax Credits

OMAHA (DTN) -- After years of battles over oil pipelines, two companies are pitching carbon dioxide pipelines that would crisscross six states and combine to sink as much as 24 million metric tons of carbon emissions into geologic formations -- if they can convince landowners and others their pipelines will help the local ag economy.
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Renewable Energy Stocks Are Soaring This Week

Oil prices are rebounding sharply as production from oil hubs could unexpectedly decline. That has also renewed interest in clean energy stocks even as an infrastructure bill inches closer to signing. What happened. The recent volatility in energy stocks has been nerve-racking. This week, stocks across the board -- from...
Energy Industrycbslocal.com

Bladeless Wind Turbines Could Be The Future Of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of wind turbine could revolutionize how we power our homes while solving a lot of the issues of traditional windmills. Spanish engineer David Yáñez, co-founder of the startup Vortex Bladeless, has designed a new oscillating turbine to shake back and fourth instead of spinning.
Industryutilitydive.com

As battery storage booms, investors spend big on startups

Chevron Technology Ventures, the oil giant's venture capital arm, is investing in long-duration energy storage firm Malta Inc. as part of a Series B financing round. Chevron is joined by Piva Capital, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Proman, Alfa Laval and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz in the fundraising round, which topped $60 million. Malta spokesman Matt Burke said the funding will support construction of the company's first 100 MW plant relying on thermal energy storage.
Businessmatadornetwork.com

IKEA will sell renewable energy through an app, no solar panels required

This is The Climate Win, the most positive sustainability news around the world every week. Swedish home supply retailer IKEA announced that its Swedish customers can now purchase solar and wind power through a new service called STRÖMMA. The company is on a mission to become carbon positive by 2030. Customers will no longer need to have their own solar panels to power their homes sustainably.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Scientist leads study on faster charging energy storage

An award-winning Tulane University researcher has led a team in discoveries that could result in significantly faster charging electric vehicles and portable devices such as cell phones and laptops. The team, led by Michael Naguib, the Ken & Ruth Arnold Early Career Professor in Science and Engineering, engineered novel materials at the nanoscale to achieve high power and energy densities.
Westlake Village, CASfvbj.com

Energy Storage Firm Gets $100 Million in Funding

Energy Vault Inc., a company that makes an energy storage system, has announced it received $100 million in a Series C funding round. The Westlake Village startup said it would use the money to deploy its EVx energy storage platform in markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. The U.S. rollout is expected to begin later this year with the global ramp up through next year, the company said in a release.
IndustryPosted by
Yale Environment 360

The Dream of Carbon Air Capture Edges Toward Reality

In early September, at an industrial facility located about 25 miles southeast of Reykjavik, Iceland, the Swiss company Climeworks will mark the opening of a new project named “Orca.” At least in a conventional sense, Orca doesn’t actually make anything. It is comprised of eight elongated boxes that resemble wood-clad tanks. Each of these boxes — known as “collectors” — is roughly the size of a tractor trailer, and each is festooned with 12 whirring fans that draw a stream of air inside. Within the collectors, a chemical agent known as a sorbent will absorb CO2 contained in the air wafting through. Periodically, the sorbent will fill up, much like a saturated sponge. And at that point the CO2 trapped within it will need to be released. At Orca, this task is accomplished with a blast of heat, which is sourced from a nearby hydrothermal vent. The extracted CO2 will then be piped from the collector boxes to a nearby processing facility, where it will be mixed with water and diverted to a deep underground well.
Energy Industrycity-sentinel.com

New Analysis: Oklahoma-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries

The City Sentinel August 2021 Print Edition, Staff Report. The American Petroleum Institute released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry’s vast economic impact on Oklahoma’s economy and highlighted its importance to the state’s post-pandemic recovery. The study, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy