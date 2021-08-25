Inc. 5000 Ranks Epic Staffing Group No. 404 Fastest-Growing Private Company In America

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazinehas announced that Epic Staffing Group (Epic), a provider of staffing services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, is No. 404 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — it's independent businesses.

Epic's rank at No. 404 showcases the company's particular resilience and flexibility given 2020's unprecedented challenges. With a three-year revenue increase of 1,198%, Epic saw tremendous growth amongst its seven business units in the healthcare and life sciences staffing sector. The average median three-year growth rate of all companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list is 543%.

"As a growth-minded company, our rank on the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a testament to our singular, focused approach to helping life sciences and healthcare organizations recruit and staff their open positions with top talent," said Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic Staffing Group. "This recognition highlights our success in paving the way beyond traditional staffing services through our ability to anticipate challenges that steer our clients through the uncertainties and opportunities alike."

Epic will be amongst the top 500 companies that are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is available on newsstands this week. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Epic Staffing Group:Epic Staffing Group ("Epic") is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life science recruitment for permanent placement and life sciences consulting, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school nurse jobs and therapy, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value.

For more information, please visit www.EpicStaffingGroup.com

