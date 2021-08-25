Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

Inc. 5000 Ranks Epic Staffing Group No. 404 Fastest-Growing Private Company In America

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazinehas announced that Epic Staffing Group (Epic), a provider of staffing services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, is No. 404 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — it's independent businesses.

Epic's rank at No. 404 showcases the company's particular resilience and flexibility given 2020's unprecedented challenges. With a three-year revenue increase of 1,198%, Epic saw tremendous growth amongst its seven business units in the healthcare and life sciences staffing sector. The average median three-year growth rate of all companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list is 543%.

"As a growth-minded company, our rank on the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a testament to our singular, focused approach to helping life sciences and healthcare organizations recruit and staff their open positions with top talent," said Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic Staffing Group. "This recognition highlights our success in paving the way beyond traditional staffing services through our ability to anticipate challenges that steer our clients through the uncertainties and opportunities alike."

Epic will be amongst the top 500 companies that are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is available on newsstands this week. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Epic Staffing Group:Epic Staffing Group ("Epic") is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life science recruitment for permanent placement and life sciences consulting, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school nurse jobs and therapy, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value.

For more information, please visit www.EpicStaffingGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inc-5000-ranks-epic-staffing-group-no-404-fastest-growing-private-company-in-america-301361724.html

SOURCE Epic Staffing Group

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Company#Economy#American#Inc#Epic Staffing Group
Related
ConstructionValueWalk

These Are The Ten Biggest Engineering And Construction Companies

Like many other industries, the engineering and construction industry, popularly known as E&C, had a challenging 2020. The rise in the cost of materials, project delays, cancellations, and difficulty in getting permits made matters worse for E&C companies. However, this year is shaping out to be a good year for the industry, making the sector a viable investment avenue. If you are planning to invest in it, then here are the ten biggest engineering and construction companies.
Posted by
Benzinga

Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Awarded $440M Tax Incentive For Texas Factory

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian's investment in a proposed Texas manufacturing plant is already proving to be a win-win proposition for the Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed company. What Happened: The Fort Worth city administration has agreed to award a $440-million tax incentive package to Rivian, as the EV maker is reportedly...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

This company has delivered the world's first fossil-free steel

The first customer delivery of fossil-free steel has just been delivered in Sweden. HYBRIT, who produced the steel, started test operations at its pilot plant in northern Sweden a year ago. The aim is to dramatically reduce carbon emissions of the steel industry, which currently accounts for 8* of global...
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Posted by
pymnts

John Deere Buys Autonomous Farming Tech Firm Bear Flag For $250M

Deere & Company has announced that it will be moving to acquire Bear Flag Robotics, according to a press release. The deal will go forward for $250 million. Bear Flag Robotics was founded in 2017 and works to develop autonomous technology for driving services, which are compatible with existing machines.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Chinese EV Firm Aiways Targets US IPO: Bloomberg

Shanghai EV startup, Aichi Automobile Co, also known as Aiways, is looking to raise around $300 million via a U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. The company, which has its European headquarters in Munich, sought funding from investors, including ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), to expand globally in a transaction that may have valued Aiways at over $2 billion.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Reasons Behind Its Massive Support!

This article is about examining the reasons behind the massive support towards a 4th stimulus check. Over 169M payments have been issued by the IRS in the 3rd series of direct payments. Out of that, nearly 2M people have received stimulus checks of $1,400 in July alone. However, there is still massive support in favor of the 4th stimulus check.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Affective Computing Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Global “Affective Computing Market” Report mainly includes sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast and marketing of the product and the segments here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. The regions of Affective Computing market industry contain all Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Tax and Accounting Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Armatic Technologies, Wolters Kluwer, SAP

The latest independent research document on Global Tax and Accounting Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Tax and Accounting Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Tax and Accounting Software market report advocates analysis of RIB CCS, Tipalti, NetSuite, Xero Limited, ADMINSOFT LIMITED, Plooto, Unit4, TeamSystem SpA, YetiForce Sp. z o.o., Armatic Technologies Inc., Wolters Kluwer, SAP SE, Vertex Inc. & Zahara.
Energy Industrycbslocal.com

Bladeless Wind Turbines Could Be The Future Of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of wind turbine could revolutionize how we power our homes while solving a lot of the issues of traditional windmills. Spanish engineer David Yáñez, co-founder of the startup Vortex Bladeless, has designed a new oscillating turbine to shake back and fourth instead of spinning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy