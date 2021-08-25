Cancel
The Cookie Butter Latte & Plant-Based Eats From Beyond Meat® Arrive For Fall At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, today launched its fall seasonal menu that features a Beyond Meat ® breakfast sandwich and the return of the joyful and magical Cookie Butter Latte, along with other drinks and eats that evoke a taste of fall.

Plant-based items are exploding on menus nationwide as more than 50 percent of Americans incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet as a way to live a more balanced and sustainable lifestyle. Through its partnership with Beyond Meat, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is catering to growing consumer demand with the Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich, its first-ever breakfast sandwich made with plant-based meat. The sandwich features Beyond Breakfast Sausage, a plant-based sausage patty with 9g of protein designed to offer the same savory, perfectly seasoned taste of traditional pork breakfast sausage, but made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol.

"Our mission is to continue to drive innovation and to provide our guests with flavors and food items that they crave, enjoy and that spark joy," said Nurit Raich, Senior Director of Product Innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand. "We are excited to provide our guests with the Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich that is made with delicious plant-based sausage as a way for them to easily enjoy plant-based meat without sacrificing on taste, and to bring back the indulgent Cookie Butter beverages by popular demand and other fall nostalgic flavors."

"As two SoCal-based companies, we're excited to partner to bring our fans a delicious and convenient breakfast option made with plant-based sausage," said Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service North America, Beyond Meat. "Following the successful test in San Diego, we're proud that Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is expanding the Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich to stores across California so that it's easier than ever for consumers on-the-go to enjoy the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein."

The fall menu offerings are available to guests now through October 31, 2021, and feature:

  • Beyond Breakfast Sausage ® Sandwich - The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's first breakfast sandwich featuring plant-based meat. A plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty topped with cage-free egg and provolone cheese on an English muffin. Available at stores throughout California only.
  • Cookie Butter Latte - A sweet and spicy treat that combines CBTL's Espresso Roast with the delicious flavors of spice and brown sugar cookie. Available hot, iced and as an Ice Blended® drink.
  • Pumpkin Latte - Reminiscent of the classic fall dessert, the silky-smooth Pumpkin Latte boasts a creamy blend of authentic pumpkin flavor combined with a delicate blend of nutmeg and cinnamon and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon to bring out the flavors of fall. Available in hot, iced and as an Ice Blended® drink.
  • Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee - A smooth Cold Brew with delicious pumpkin and a hint of vanilla bean, finished with whole milk.
  • Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte - The perfect blend of spicy signature chai tea and creamy pumpkin flavors, topped with a dusting of cinnamon. Available hot, iced and as an Ice Blended® drink.
  • Chorizo Breakfast Burrito - A new menu item for burrito lovers that is made with scrambled eggs, Mexican-spiced chorizo, potatoes, pepper jack cheese and fire roasted tomato salsa in a flour tortilla.
  • Bacon Egg Potato Bites - New to menu, these bites are packed with big flavor and feature scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, swiss cheese, potato, and bacon.
  • Egg White & Veggie Bites - Another new item that is made with egg whites scrambled with marinated red bell peppers, mushrooms & spinach, jack, swiss & gruyere cheeses.
  • Pumpkin Chocolate Loaf - Pumpkin and fall spices swirled with chocolate and baked into a delicious loaf.
  • Pumpkin Donut - An old-fashioned donut with pumpkin spice and a classic glaze.

All lattes and Ice Blended® drinks are artfully crafted and made with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's Espresso Roast, a blend of the finest 100 percent Arabica coffee beans from five premier growing regions. All beverages can also be made with oat, almond, and soy milks.

For more information, please visit  www.coffeebean.com .  

About  The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® Company The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® company is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors.  The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,055 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com. 

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cookie-butter-latte--plant-based-eats-from-beyond-meat-arrive-for-fall-at-the-coffee-bean--tea-leaf-301361994.html

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

