Gage Announces Extension Of Licensing Agreement With COOKIES In Michigan

 4 days ago

Two-year extension of licensing agreement to 2026 provides Gage with the exclusive rights in Michigan to cultivate, manufacture, and distribute Cookies products as well as operate Cookies branded dispensaries

DETROIT, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gage Growth Corp. ( "Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced that they have entered into an amended and new licensing agreement with Cookies, one of the most well-respected, top-selling and premier cannabis brands extending their partnership from 2024 to 2026.

The amended licensing agreement with Cookies will extend its exclusive partnership for another two years on top of the original five-year exclusivity and will introduce "Cookies Corners", a store-within-a-store concept to the state of Michigan. The deal provides Gage and Cookies with full coverage of the Michigan market, with a target goal of opening 12 Cookies branded retail dispensaries and Cookies Corners in all Gage stores by the end of 2024. The Company expects that this extension will establish Michigan as the strongest Cookies market outside of California.

"We are excited to continue this journey with the Cookies family as we extend our exclusive licensing agreement," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "We look forward to continue working with the entire Cookies team to produce and supply the best cannabis products in Michigan, now, and for years to come."

This announcement solidifies the partnership held between Gage and Cookies in Michigan. The Company will continue to evaluate further partnership opportunities with Cookies in other markets in the United States.

"After performing at the Michigan cannabis cup a few years ago, I got a chance to really understand how important the Michigan market was to the industry and shortly after, chose Michigan as the first state to open a Cookies store outside of California," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. "Since then, we have developed an amazing relationship with Gage and they fully understand and respect the vision, brand, and standards when it comes to quality. With the Cookies Detroit 8 Mile location being one of our highest performing stores, we have decided to expand Cookies 'footprint throughout the state. The Michigan market has welcomed us with open arms and for that I'm extremely humbled. We are working on developing exclusive menus for Michigan and we can 't wait to release them in our new stores."

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm 's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 15 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

Instagram: @gagecannabisFacebook: @gageusa Twitter: @gagecannabisco

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premier cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. Cookies is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and genetics innovation.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel capsules, vape cartridges, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. Cookies' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, Cookies actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

Cookies Social:Instagram: @realcookiesenterprisesTwitter: @cookiesglobalFacebook: @Cookies_Global

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in the offering circular prepared in connection with the Offering before making any decision to invest in the Company.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company ' s Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company. For additional information, please refer to the Company 's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company 's profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future growth of the Michigan market, future partnerships with Cookies and future product offerings of Gage. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company 's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company 's profile at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gage-announces-extension-of-licensing-agreement-with-cookies-in-michigan-301362368.html

SOURCE Gage Cannabis Co.

