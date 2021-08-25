& Other Stories Launches With Nordstrom This Fall

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since & Other Stories launch in 2013, there has been a strong demand for their collections from fashion-savvy and beauty-loving women all around the globe. With the launch at Nordstrom, & Other Stories is able to provide even more customers in the U.S. their stories and collections.

"We're truly happy to be teaming up with Nordstrom, with their long history of helping customers express their style. We can't think of a better partner to share our stories and collections to a wider audience in the US," says Karolina Gutke, Managing Director, & Other Stories.

Nordstrom will carry a curated selection of & Other Stories collections, including ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, jewellery and beauty from design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles. Nordstrom is focused on offering customers the most relevant selection of brands, extending their assortment to include global brands since 2012.

