Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, ID

F&G tracking deer disease deaths

idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFish and Game staff is monitoring the extent of the disease causing deer to die across the region. Test results have not confirmed which type of hemorrhagic disease is causing deer deaths in the Kamiah area. Deer death numbers are increasing in other areas throughout the region. Hemorrhagic disease is not uncommon to white-tailed deer. Fish and Game wildlife staff anticipated the potential for a disease outbreak due to the nature of this year’s extended hot and dry weather. This summer created ideal conditions for deer to congregate at water sources where the disease carrying biting gnat resides. The number of dead deer is expected to continue to increase until the first hard frost kills gnat populations.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearwater, ID
City
Kamiah, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Disease Outbreaks#White Tailed Deer#F G#Idaho Fish And Game#Simmons Sanitation#The Wildlife Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy