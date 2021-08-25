Cancel
Certus Selects WorkWave As Its Software And Solutions Partner, Utilizing PestPac To Power Its Rapid Expansion

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, the premier provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, announces today its partnership with Certus, a top pest control company focused on rapid expansion through acquisitions, to create a single, consolidated software platform for all of its sales and operations company-wide.

With 42 acquisitions in just two years, Certus has quickly become one of the fastest-growing pest control providers in the industry. With no slowdown in sight, Certus sought to select a software partner that would enable a unified focus on performance improvement, consolidation of technology, and efficiency of operations across the company, further facilitating growth.

"We have found immense value in selecting PestPac as our software partner across our sales and service operations because we can onboard our new companies quickly and effectively, with the knowledge that they now have access to the most powerful pest control solution on the market. Our teams complement each other well and constantly learn from one another," says Mike Givlin, CEO and co-founder of Certus. "We're working on a comprehensive view of all of our company data, better reporting, and more efficient routing capabilities. We would not be able to achieve that comprehensive view of our business without WorkWave by our side."

Certus selected PestPac by WorkWave in 2020, citing the need for deep pest control functionality, the ability to scale across a large operation while maintaining speed and performance, a breadth of offerings that covered both residential and commercial operations, and the ability to accommodate a complex mix of service offerings found among the diverse pest control providers.

Certus then undertook a standard process to efficiently consolidate each new acquisition into one North American instance of the software, bringing them up to speed as quickly as possible. This smooth process was especially important as the technology experience level varied greatly across its newly-acquired companies; some companies were already familiar with using a software solution to run their business, while, for others, PestPac would be their first software solution.

"We are honored to be partnering with such a forward-looking and innovative company. Certus is representative of the new way of thinking among pest control operators—thinking beyond service, as we call it—focusing on a great customer experience combined with higher growth and profitability," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "Certus knows that they can rely on WorkWave to provide the software necessary to help them achieve their objectives, creating synergies in an increasingly complex operation and giving them the confidence to focus on growth and providing the best service possible. That's what success means to us."

Based on the success of this program, Certus is accelerating implementation so that all of its companies will be in one single, integrated platform within the next 12 months.

About WorkWaveFor nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

About CertusCertus is a different kind of pest control company built on a foundation of putting people first, doing the right thing, and always reaching higher. Founded in 2019, our team has taken decades of industry experience and brought a new way of thinking to pest control. Simply put, we believe there is always a better way—not only in the pest control methods we use, but in how we operate our business itself. Over the next few years, we expect to build a Top 10 PCT company.

WorkWave Contact Brittany BoyleSr. Manager, Strategic CommunicationsWorkWaveEmail: bboyle@workwave.com

Media Contact Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certus-selects-workwave-as-its-software-and-solutions-partner-utilizing-pestpac-to-power-its-rapid-expansion-301362124.html

SOURCE WorkWave

