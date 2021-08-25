Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

DNA Microarray Market To Register $ 2.61 Bn Growth During 2021-2025 With Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., And Arrayit Corp. As Emerging Dominant Players|Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DNA microarray market is expected to grow by USD 2.61 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the DNA microarray market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the DNA microarray market is expected to have neutral & at par growth.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs
  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Reports that might interest you:

Major Three DNA Microarray Market Participants:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

The company offers gene expression microarrays that include whole transcriptome gene expression for almost 30 different species.

Applied Microarrays Inc.

The company offers DNA microarrays on glass, plastic, and semiconductors.

Arrayit Corp.

The company offers DNA microarrays named as SpotBot Titan DNA Microarray Arrayers.

Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

DNA Microarray Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

DNA microarray market is segmented as below:

  • Product o Consumables o Instruments
  • Application o Gene Expression o Disease Diagnosis And Drug Development o Others
  • Geography o North America o Europe o Asia o ROW

The DNA microarray market is driven by advances in technology. In addition, other factors such as the growing importance of DNA microarrays in therapeutics, and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to trigger the DNA microarray market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12.00% during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of DNA microarray market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70836

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Technavio Research Jesse Maida Media & Marketing Executive US: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-microarray-market-to-register--2-61-bn-growth-during-2021-2025-with-agilent-technologies-inc-applied-microarrays-inc-and-arrayit-corp-as-emerging-dominant-playerstechnavio-301361882.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Dna Microarray#Emerging Market#Dna Microarray Market#Agilent Technologies Inc#Applied Microarrays Inc#Arrayit Corp#The Next Normal#Subscription Platform#Spotbot Titan#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Smart Antenna Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2021-2028|Cobham Antenna Systems, Intel Corp., Samsung Electronics, ArrayComm LLC, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Broadcom Corp, California Amplifier Inc., etc.

This report provides information about the sales and revenue of Smart Antenna industry. In addition, an overall detail regarding the newest methods and strategies the market uses is explained. Ongoing trends and opportunities, threats and strengths, major members & manufacturers along with a detailed of competition of global Smart Antenna is presented in the report.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Regenerative Medicines Market Size | 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Potential Growth, Industry Trends, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Business Insights, Key Players, Developments, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026

Regenerative Medicines Market Size | 2021 Global Analysis By Growth Insights, Developments, Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Key Players, Trends, Regional Outlook And Global Industry Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. Regenerative Medicines market expected to reach USD 151,949.5 Million value exhibiting a 26.1% CAGR by 2026. Regenerative Medicines Industry is segmented By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Wan Optimization Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | CenturyLink, Citrix, Silver Peak

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Wan Optimization Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Wan Optimization Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Wan Optimization Software market report advocates analysis of Riverbed, Cisco, CenturyLink, Citrix, Silver Peak, INAP, Infovista, MVO, Equinix & Sangfor.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Dry Etching Equipment Market Growth Analysis by Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron Ltd., JuSung, Lam Research, Plasma-Therm, LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, DISCO Corporation, etc.

Overview for “Dry Etching Equipment Market” Helps in providing in-depth scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics. The Latest Report by Contrive Market Research: Global Dry Etching Equipment Market 2021 Report furnishes key depth Resolution on the market status of the Dry Etching Equipment manufacturers with market size, revenue, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure compete in worldwide Market. This report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Chromatographs Market Analysis by Key Companies AB SCIEX, Gilson international, Angstrom Advanced, AGC Instruments, Emerson Automation Solutions – ROSEMOUNT, Agilent Technologies – Life Sciences and Chemical, LECO, Dionex, etc.

Contrive Market Research offers an in-depth report on the Global Chromatographs Market The report covers comprehensive research study that gives the scope of Chromatographs market size, industry growth opportunities and challenges, current market trends, potential players, and expected performance of the market in various regions for the forecast period This report highlights key insights on the market that specializes in the requirements of the clients and assisting them to form the right decision about their business investment plans and methods.
Medical & BiotechRebel Yell

Digital Therapeutics Market Global Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2025 | WellDoc, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and Mango Health

The digital therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1,993.2 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,941.1 million in 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018-2025. Digital therapeutics provide evidence-based therapeutic intrusions to patients that focusses on the treatment of diseases...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Face Cream Market To Record $ 7.89 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., And Beiersdorf AG Among Others| Analyzing Growth In Personal Products Industry | Technavio

The "Face Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the face cream market between 2021...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

DPCR Market To Register $ 695.07mn Growth During 2021-2025|Featuring Avance Biosciences Inc., Becton Dickinson And Co., And Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dPCR market has the potential to grow by USD 695.07 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.17%. Understand the driving forces behind dPCR Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Free Sample Report !
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Workforce Analytics Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide with PeopleStreme, WorkForce Software, Workday, Genpact, Beeline

2020-2025 Global Workforce Analytics Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Workforce Analytics Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle Corporation, Nakisa, Inc., PeopleFluent Companies, Tableau Software Inc., WorkForce Software LLC, Workday, Inc., Genpact Ltd., Beeline, TALENTSOFT, Visier, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., Kronos, Inc., SAP Success Factors, ADP, LLC & GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Emerson, GAatlantanews.net

Smart Factory Market Rewriting the Industry Growth Patters, Players - Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Company, Schnieder Electric

The Smart Factory Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The research wizards at Decisive Markets Insights have broadcasted a report on the Smart Factory Market that involves all the key techniques of market growth over the forecasted duration of 2020-2027. The market is expected to grow exponentially in the future due to the appropriate techniques implemented by the market experts in enhancing its growth. We assure to provide some effective technologies that will comprehensively guide you in enriching your business in this extremely competitive market across the globe. The several marketing aspects that are greatly influencing the market growth are vendor landscapes, gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, CAGR value, Market Segmentations, Porter's 5 force model, etc. Some of the other most widely known aspects include detailed graphical representations, niche requirements, Asset Management, and an in-depth Value Chain Analysis. Moreover, a 360-degree view has been deciphered in this report regarding the key products of the market leaders as well as the various steps in estimating their frailty and robustness before launching them in the market. Diverse external aspects are also responsible for influencing the market growth immensely such as the political, social, technological, and economic factors thus laying out a detailed idea on PESTEL analysis.
MarketsRebel Yell

Live Cell RNA Detection Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 : BioTek Instruments. Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc.

The report published on the Live Cell RNA Detection Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024 market by Zion Market Research facilitates a closer outlook on opportunities, revenue growth, and current market trends. The report is focused to offer qualitative and quantitative analysis of dynamics and market opportunities prevailing during the forecast period. Also, the report encompasses an in-depth study on the prominent leaders in the Live Cell RNA Detection market.
Industryatlantanews.net

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Anticipated to Observe the Maximum Growth During the Forecast Period, Players -Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd., Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

The Thermoplastic Pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The report on the Thermoplastic Pipe market framed by our specialists at Decisive Markets Insights covers all the necessary details of market growth as well as its variety of development approaches over the prevised period of 2021-2028. The information included in this report after performing a variety of research and analysis activities by our experts will give you a crystal-clear idea of the nature of worldwide businesses. Also, it will provide you detailed information on the type of business that is currently available, the immensely competitive environment, what the market is expecting, and what strategies can be adapted to outshine the various prevailing competitors. There are a lot of pointers that are facilitating the market growth continuously such as CAGR value, Asset Management, the overall quantity of sales and production, Porter's Five Force Model, gross margins, key vendor landscapes, etc. The other notable facts include a Competitive Strategic Window, suitable graphical representations, Value Chain Analysis, and the niche requirements. The bargaining potential of the consumers, threats to the new entities, and a 360-degree overview of the competitive rivalry prevailing in the market are elucidated in detail.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 24.19 Bn Growth In Electronic Health Records Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic health records market size is expected to increase by USD 24.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Embedded Software Market In Systems Software Industry | Almost $ 6 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the embedded software market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Epichlorohydrin Market In Specialty Chemicals Industry | $ 619.47 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The epichlorohydrin market is poised to grow by USD 619.47 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Discover specialty chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Download a Free Sample Report Now.
EducationPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

English Language Training Market in China to grow by $ 80.54 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "English Language Training Market in China segmented by End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners) and Product (Classroom-based, Online, and Blended) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the English language training market size in China is expected to reach a value of USD 80.54 billion during 2021-2025?

Comments / 0

Community Policy