NeoImmuneTech Appoints Jean Fan, M.D., As Chief Clinical Officer

By Business Wire
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 950220), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Jean Fan, M.D., as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). Dr. Fan brings over 20 years of experience in oncology and hematology leadership and clinical development to this role. As CCO, Dr. Fan will lead the clinical trial oversight and operations of NeoImmuneTech's lead asset, NT-I7.

"We value Dr. Fan's contributions to our Clinical Development team thus far, and I am pleased to welcome her to the newly created role of Chief Clinical Officer," said Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech (NIT). "With the vast expansion of our NT-I7 clinical development program, it will be essential to have an experienced and dedicated leader to oversee our clinical trials, and I feel confident in Dr. Fan's ability to do so."

Dr. Fan added, "I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue to support the clinical efforts to advance NT-I7 through this important development phase. I look forward to working with the executive and clinical teams to advance NT-I7's clinical trials, and explore its potential to demonstrate clinical value to make a difference for patients with immune-mediated diseases."

Dr. Fan joined NIT in 2020 as VP, Head of Clinical Development, coming from Blueprint Medicines where she served as VP, Clinical Development. At Blueprint, she played a key role in achieving FDA approval for AYVAKIT™ in advanced GIST. Prior to this, Dr. Fan held clinical leadership positions at various pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca's Late-stage Immuno-Oncology R&D division, where she led the development of both Imfinzi® and Tremelimumab, Boehringer Ingelheim, where she led the global clinical development plan strategy for GIOTRIF® in NSCLC programs, as well as development and approvals for Lenvima® at Eisai, Ixempra® at Bristol Myers Squibb, and both Bexxar® and Promacta® at GlaxoSmithKline. Before transitioning to industry, Dr. Fan's academic background included Investigator at NIH/NICHD, postdoctoral training at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Lecturer at Sun Yat-sen University of Medicine Sciences, where she earned her MSc degree, and Assistant Professor at Medical College of Nanchang University, where she earned her M.D. degree.

About NT-I7

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, and is being developed for oncologic and immunologic indications, in which T cell amplification and enhanced functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and for sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). In clinical trials to date, NT-I7 has exhibited favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer treatments. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as a vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and complemented by a strong executive team with rich industry experience at companies such as Novartis, BMS, GSK, Pfizer, Amgen, Eli Lilly, MedImmune/AstraZeneca and PwC. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on its beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of these documents. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements contained herein.

Some of the data contained in these documents were obtained from various external sources, and the Company has not independently verified such data. Accordingly, the Company makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of the data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties, and is subject to change based on various factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005106/en/

