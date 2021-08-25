Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Learning And Development Sourcing And Procurement Market By 2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning and Development market is poised to grow by USD 191 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8.47% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Learning and Development suppliers listed in this report:

This Learning and Development procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Accenture Plc
  • Aon Plc
  • IBM Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

  1. Payments Processing - Forecast and Analysis : The payments processing will grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 8-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
  2. Banking Services Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on industry-experience, global reach, value-added services, and adoption of security measures.
  3. Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : The credit collection and collection agency services will grow at a CAGR of 11.52% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 10%-12% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a high bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Learning and Development that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Learning and Development TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports. SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No:+1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learning-and-development-sourcing-and-procurement-market-by-2024--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301361636.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Impact#Market Research#Market Trends#Procurement#Spendedge#Cagr#Sla#Xerox Corp#Credit Collection And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Data Historian Market

Global Data Historian Market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1.70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. A Data Historian is a sort of time-series database designed to collect and preserve process data from a SCADA or automation system in an efficient manner. The recorded data can subsequently be utilized to build reports, illustrate process data trends on charts, and do data analysis. For each measured object, data points are set with a tag name and other properties. The data records for these points are logged by historians with a timestamp, a value, and a data quality indicator. The records are kept in a sequence of secure binary files that can be retrieved quickly.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Engineering Plastics Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence Of BASF SE And Celanese Corp. As Key Market Contributors| 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering plastics market has the potential to grow by USD 35.81 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market: Know the Latest Advancements Impacting the Industry Globally, Players -GE Healthcare ECHO-SON S.A.

The Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Decisive Markets Insights have fabricated a report on the Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market that covers all the detailed information on market growth during the prevised duration of 2021-2027. We assure you to provide a 360-degree idea on the different segments of the worldwide market as well as entail its variety of angles in developing successful business growth. Moreover, in this recent times, the key market players have adapted certain licensing strategies to adequately enhance their business growth like Perpetual Licensing, Strategic Licensing, etc. Some major aspects are also responsible for facilitating the growth of the worldwide market to a great extent. The notable marketing aspects are Asset Management, Competitive Strategic Window, key vendor landscapes, suitable graphical representations, etc. Other vital aspects include gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, Porter's 5 force model, and an in-depth Value Chan Analysis. This report will accurately assist you in managing the crucial management assets with the aid of a variety of key financial instruments. The much-anticipated CAGR percentage over the forecasted duration of 2021-2027 has been well included in a detailed manner.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Automatic Hematology Analyzers Market is Predicted to Blossom by 2027, Players - Labtest Diagnostica, Analyticon Biotechnologies, Idexx Laboratories, Landwind Medical, Maccura Biotechnology, Norma Diagnostika

The Automatic Hematology Analyzers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Automatic Hematology Analyzers Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Economyatlantanews.net

Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market: Know How Technology Adoption Could be a Revolutionary Factor in the Growth, Key Players - Ovesco Endoscopy, Purple Surgical, Thermedx, Single Use Surgical, ILO Electronic, Unimax Medical Systems

The Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Smoke Evacuation System Market Survey Showing Positive Signs with Good CAGR Value, Players - MetroMed Healthcare, CooperSurgical, BOWA-electronic, Purple Surgical, EPSIMED, Ecolab Europe, Choyang Medical Industry, DeRoyal Industries

The Smoke Evacuation System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Smoke Evacuation System Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market to Display Massive Growth in Near Future, Players - DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Breg, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, and Alcare Company Ltd

The Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Industrythedallasnews.net

FTTx Pipes Market Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth by 2026 | CAGR: 9.9%

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "FTTx Pipes Market by Material Type (HDPE, MDPE, and PVC), Product Type (Standard Ducts, Micro Ducts, Pathways, and Others), Industry Vertical (Telecom, Power, Transport, Building & Infrastructure, and Others), and Application Area (Backbone, Metropolitan, and Mobile Backhaul): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. According to the report, the global FTTx pipes industry was pegged at $1.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Compression Therapy Machine Market Upcoming Opportunity Reveals Enormous Progress Over the Forecast Period, Players -Huntleigh Diagnostics Fysiomed

The Compression Therapy Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Compression Therapy Machine Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Economyatlantanews.net

3D Printed Dentures Market 2021 Booming Strategies of Top Companies - EnvisionTEC, DENTCA, Formlabs, Dentspy Sirona, 3D Systems

The 3D Printed Dentures Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In 3D Printed Dentures Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Industryatlantanews.net

Laboratory Filters Market: Key Geographies Need to be Targeted by Industry Participants - Labotect Labor, Aqua free, Terumo BCT, Merck Millipore, Cole-Parmer, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Sartorius Group, Haemonetics, GVS, Hirschmann

The Laboratory Filters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Laboratory Filters Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Businessthedallasnews.net

At 10.2% CAGR, Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Automotive Sensor Market by Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, Speed Sensors, and Gas Sensors) and Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Telematics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive sensor industry was estimated at $16.40 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $37.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Industryatlantanews.net

Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market Rewriting the Industry Growth Patters, Players -Daewoong, Pharmaceutical, Livzon, Luoxin, Med shine.

The Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Marketsatlantanews.net

In Situ Hybridization Market Size, Share, Trends, Prospect and Analytical Insights, Key Players -Agilent Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific

The In Situ Hybridization Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Recent research from Decisive Markets Insights looks at the forecast period, 2020-2027, for the global market. Global In Situ Hybridization Market value amounted to USD XX only in the study but is predicted to reach USD XX by 2027 with an annual average of XX% over the forecast period. With this report, you will receive a comprehensive overview of the market, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and challenges, along with the key factors that may influence the market outcome, within your targeting period.
Industryatlantanews.net

Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market: How the Companies Have Adopted the Changes and Impacting the Industry, Players - Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Cusabio Technology LLC, ELITech Group SAS, Creative Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation

The Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Enteroviruses Testing Kit Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Books & LiteratureABA Journal

How LinkedIn can help lawyers develop and market their brands

How do you use LinkedIn? Do you see it as a static resumé, or is it the equivalent of your morning newspaper? For Marc W. Halpert, LinkedIn is the most effective way lawyers and other professionals can build their brand, display expertise in niche markets, and nurture business relationships. Halpert...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lytica Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Transparency and Reduce Risk in the Global Electronics Supply Chain

Funding Enables Company to Scale Spend Analytics and Risk Management Platform. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Lytica, the world's only provider of electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, today announced it has raised over $3 million USD in equity investment, grants and other funding. York IE, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, led a $1.5 million equity investment round. This follows recent funding obtained from government related economic development and innovation sources. The company has experienced rapid growth in the past year and continues to grow its recurring revenue base at over 100% per year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy