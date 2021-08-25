SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomez Trial Attorneys proudly announces that president and founder John Gomez has once again been named one of the Best Lawyers in America. John has been named to this exclusive list every year since forming Gomez Trial Attorneys in 2005. This year, John was named one of the Best Lawyers in America in the following categories: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation. John was named the Lawyer of the Year for product liability litigation plaintiffs.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer-review. Our methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Its belief has always been that the quality of a peer-review survey is directly related to the quality of its voting pool. For more information regarding Best Lawyers, visit: www.bestlawyers.com.

John is one of California's most recognized and accomplished trial lawyers. A prolific trial lawyer, John has tried to jury verdict more than 50 separate cases. He has obtained verdicts in excess of $1 million, $10 million, and $100 million. Perhaps most notably, John has obtained six separate jury verdicts of $1 million or more in which the defendant offered absolutely nothing to settle before trial.

To learn more about Attorney John Gomez and Gomez Trial Attorneys, visit: TheGomezFirm.com.

Media Contact:

Miranda Varoz

(619) 237-3490

attorney-john-gomez.jpg Attorney John Gomez Named one of the Best Lawyers in America. President and Founder of Gomez Trial Attorneys, with its headquarters located in San Diego, CA.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-john-gomez-named-one-of-the-best-lawyers-in-america-301362319.html

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys, Accident & Injury Lawyers